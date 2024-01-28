10 Most Expensive Designer Ensembles Worn By The First Ladies of US

Here Are The Most Luxe Custom-Made Outfits Donned By These First Ladies

The title of First Lady has held much gravity and honor throughout the years. Not only is the First Lady responsible for being the President's primary support system, but she also ensures smooth functioning in the White House. It’s no cakewalk for all the emanated former [and current] ladies due to the many responsibilities bestowed on them. Each First Lady often shares these qualities as a common thread: grace, elegance, flair, decorum, and a gorgeous smile. There’s one more primary factor they must always maintain a breathtaking outfit. Over the years, these three First Ladies have flaunted some of the most panache-fueled ensembles designed by prime designers of our time. Here are the 10 most remarkable and memorable outfits worn by Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, and Jill Biden, as reported by Business Insider:

1. Michelle Obama's Custom-Made Carolina Herrera Gown

Michelle Obama was one of the most beloved First Lady in history, with a massive fan base that extends to the rest of the world. Apart from her generosity, love, warmth, and curt remarks, she was known for her style! Michelle often sported some pretty classy dresses that did not come at a cheap price. During a 2014 visit to France, she rocked an awe-inspiring blue evening gown custom-made by Carolina Herrera. The top bodice was embedded with a glimmer of sequins, while the liberty blue satin skirt added more depth to the overall outfit. Being a handcrafted piece, it came at a whopping $12,000!

2. The Iconic Rose-Gold Gown By Versace

If there was one outfit that affirmatively blew people's minds, it was this golden explosion! Michelle's glimmery rose-gold gown goes down in history as one of the most memorable dresses sported by a former First Lady. Every pleat and tuck in the outfit perfectly complemented her physique and captured her grace. Moreover, Michelle had her straightened hair rocked with bangs. This elevated her overall outfit. She looked stunning! This work of art was crafted by none other than the notable house of Versace and is made of rose-gold chain mail. Since the Italian brand did produce it, she was able to snag it for a small fortune of $12,000. Obama flaunted this fitting masterpiece in 2016 when Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi visited the States when her husband, Barack Obama was still the President.

3. The Floral Naeem Khan Dress

You can rarely go wrong with floral attire, no matter the occasion! Be it a formal brunch, a sweet date, or, in the former First Lady's case, a rendezvous with Cuban President Raul Castro in 2016. This dress was an augmentation of elegance that met panache. The subtle pops of color through red, pink, and orange flowers with the vibrance of green leaves carefully etched in place was a sublime experience. This work of art was put together by the famous designer Naeem Khan and purchased for $4,490. However, as per the Moda Operandi website, it’s no longer available, insinuating that it might’ve been a limited edition piece.

4. Melania Trump's Silvertastic Gown

Melania Trump is a renowned fashion mogul. Her prosperous reputation as a professional model speaks volumes in her outfits today. Nevertheless, when her husband, former President Donald Trump was still in the White House, she sported some pretty glamorous outfits. This flamboyant silver gown was worn in 2017 during a party thrown to welcome The White House Historical Society. Trump left everyone gobsmacked in this custom-made Monique Lhuillier gown worth a staggering price of $7,995! As per the Bergdorf Goodman website, the dress remains out of stock.

5. The Dapper Jacket-And-Skirt Ensemble

Melania certainly loves keeping her fashion aesthetic minimal yet bold. Whether it's a formal event or a casual outing, she keeps things chic. Due to her reputation as a model, Melania seems to understand fashion more deeply. Moreover, being a billionaire’s wife, she won’t skimp out on wearing a great brand. For instance, the 2017 hand-made midnight black Michael Kors jacket from the Joint Congress session remains another remarkable creation by the designer. The bejeweled jacket and skirt paired with a thick leather belt seemed fit for the occasion. This is perhaps one of her more expensive formal attires and is worth a whopping $9,590. Furthermore, this was a limited-edition piece and is no longer in production.

6. The Glimmery Chiffon Gown

As emphasized earlier, Melania is passionate about dressing up for an event and makes the best of the opportunity. There is never a dull moment in fashion with this former First Lady, especially concerning her and her husband's first visit to the UK. She didn’t fail to make a splash in this picture-perfect off-shoulder yellow gown with a cape. The sparkly chiffon gown was designed by J. Mendel and is reportedly worth a whopping $6,990. With her lovely golden locks free, Melania looked simply sensational. She made a great impression at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, a dinner she and her husband were invited to.

7. Trick-Or-Treating In Bottega Veneta

Melania seemingly owns an exclusive line of many luxe brands including the popular brands. But this ethereal Bottega Veneta coat from 2018 remains a classic and memorable collectible in her diverse wardrobe. Melania is known to be big on holidays, and sporting this yellow and black buttoned coat seemed fitting for Halloween. The coat is seemingly worth $3,950 and is still talked about to date. Her much-loved ensemble is sadly an addition only she owns as the plaid wool coat is reportedly no longer available to purchase on Net-A-Porter.

8. The Iconic Oscar De La Renta Floral Collection

The current First Lady Jill Biden is renowned for having a penchant for style with a little bit of oomph. Her wardrobe usually features a luxe collection of vintage-style dresses, authentic formal attire, evening gowns, and many summer aesthetics. Nevertheless, Jill seems to have an affinity for florals in particular. The First Lady owns a collection of stunning Oscar De La Renta floral dresses with unique embroidery. She first flaunted this exquisite dress when her husband, President Joe Biden, came to power in 2020. Jill went on to repeat the outfit twice in a row in 2021. This speaks volumes about her fondness for both the brand and the dress, which just might be her favorite!

9. The Gabriela Hearst Midi Dress

Jill often sports subtle yet bold pops of color with a hint of sparkle, adding more pizazz to her outfits. However, when she does stick to a single hue, it’s magic! Speaking of, one of last year's highlights was King Charles the Third’s coronation. It was graced by many famous bigwigs of the entertainment industry and of course, political figurines such as Biden herself. She looked phenomenal in her Gabriela Hearst midi dress with long sleeves and dextrous cutouts across the fabric. Given the intricate design, fabric quality, and brand, the outfit is worth a minor splurge of $15,900!

10. The Glistening Grammys Gown

Finishing this list strong is perhaps one of the most dazzling and heart-stopping dresses donned by a First Lady yet. Jill steals the top spot with another custom Oscar De La Renta Gown that's perhaps a masterpiece in the realm of fashion. The gold mixed with an amethyst-like purple gives it a delicate yet sophisticated look. The emanated First Lady was invited to present the Grammy for ‘The Best Song For Social Change’ in 2023 and another category, ‘Best Song.’ With her blonde hair beautifully styled, she possibly shone brighter than any star at the dazzling event in her $16,000 off-shoulder gown.

