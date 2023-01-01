Scott Disick Set to Make a Comeback on Hulu's "The Kardashians" Amid Kourtney And Travis's Romance

Disick is all set to make a comeback on "The Kardashians" but he has added a few demands....

Dakota Johnson's Remuneration Elevated to 7 Figures After 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Premiered
Dakota Johnson's fame skyrocketed after the success of the first 'Fifty Shades of Grey' which ended up becoming a trilogy.

12h ago

Britney Spears Sells Luxurious Los Angeles Mansion For $10 Million Amid Divorce Rumours
The pop star has sold her luxurious Calabasas mansion in Los Angeles to an all-cash buyer for just over $10 million, after listing it for $12 million.

12h ago

My 600lb Life Star 'confined To Bed' Looks Unrecognisable After Dramatic Weight Loss
My 600-lb life star Sarah Neely has shown off her incredible transformation

13h ago

Kylie Jenner's Range Rover Spotted at Timothée Chalamet's $11 Million Mansion, Sparks Dating Rumors
The Oscar-nominated actor purchased the luxurious property situated about an hour away from Jenner's lavish $ 36.5 million Holmby Hills estate.

14h ago

Fans Spot Uncanny Resemblance Between Lili Reinhart's New BF Jack Martin and Ex Cole Sprouse

Reinhart was spotted passionately kissing the TikTok star, Martin, outside LAX Airport, wrapping her arms around his shoulders and grabbing his face ...

Mark Wahlberg Returns to "Stop And Shop" Grocery Store Where He Worked as a Teen for Just $3.65 an Hour
The $400 million net worth Mark Wahlberg stopped by the place of his "first job" to promote his Flecha Azul Tequila brand

14h ago

Rick Ross Buys Meek Mill’s Atlanta-Area Mansion for $4.2 Million
The MMG mogul recently closed on the sale of the massive Georgia home, which was on the market for roughly two years.

15h ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals He Almost Retired From NBA in 2020 After Signing Massive Bucks Deal
In a recent interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the two-time NBA MVP shared that he was ready to walk away from basketball in 2020.

16h ago

Jamie Foxx 'On His Way To Recovery' After 'Medical Complication,' Daughter Corinne Reveals
Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital after suffering an undisclosed medical condition.

18h ago

Drake Bell Talks About His Disappearance, Says He Just "Left His Phone in the Car"

Bell addressed his disappearance and says he just "left his phone in the car" after local authorities had reported him "missing and endangered"...

Matthew McConaughey Says Woody Harrelson Could Be His 'Real Brother'
The actor suspects that he might have been conceived during a fling between his mother and Harrelson’s father

20h ago

Rihanna’s Real Estate Empire Expands With $21 Million L.A. Penthouse Purchase
Rihanna has achieved success in many aspects of her life, and now she's taking it to the next level with her new luxurious penthouse in Los Angeles!

1d ago

Johnny Depp's First Wife Defends Actor And Labels Amber Heard 'Horrific' In Rare Interview
The first wife of Johnny Depp, Lori Allison, has labelled the star 'really generous' while making her feelings clear on Amber Heard.

1d ago

Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Doesn’t Appear on Red Carpets With Partner Ryan Gosling Anymore
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have always chosen to keep their private lives extra private.

1d ago

Coco Austin Slammed by Fans for "Inappropriate" Dance With 7-year-old Daughter Chanel

In the new dance video posted on TikTok and Instagram, Austin lifts her leg toward Chanel who tries to smack her mom’s butt twice....

Jessica Simpson Is Back in Her Daisy Dukes Flaunting Her Newly Toned Body After Weight Loss
Simpson is back in her Daisy Dukes as she takes to Instagram to flaunt her newly toned body post her weight loss journey.

1d ago

Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Classic’ Engagement Ring From Jake Bongiovi
Heres all we know about recently-engaged Millie Bobby Brown's engagement ring from Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi.

1d ago

Jenna Bush Hager's 7th Grade Ex Broke Up With her After Seeing Her "In Bathing Suit"
The conversation stemmed from Ariana Grande's TikTok post where she speaks out against body shamers...

1d ago

Wendy Williams' Brother Criticizes Show Management for Filming Amidst Her Poor Health
Reality TV sensation Wendy Williams' brother Tommy Williams slams show management for filming Wendy Williams despite her poor health.

1d ago

For Easter, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son Shines in Diamond Jewelry and Designer Bunny Ears

Rihanna took to Instagram sharing adorable Easter photos of her 11-month-old son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky....

Sarah Paulson's Generosity Helped Pedro Pascal in His Struggling Early Career, Now He's Worth $10M
Sarah Paulson revealed that she gave her wages from acting jobs to Pedro Pascal so he could afford to feed himself in the early days of his career.

1d ago

Britney Spears in Tears After Fitness Trainer Told Her to Get "Younger Body Back"
The singer wanted to share the experience that she had with her trainer to prove that she still works hard for her body.

1d ago

Ariana Grande Slams Body Shamers: "There Are Many Different Kinds of Beautiful"
The 29-year-old took to TikTok to address fans' recent concerns about her appearance and claimed that she was healthier than ever.

2d ago

Joe Jonas Joins the Wetherspoons Backlash: Musician Slams Pub Chain's 'Appalling' Standards
Joe Jonas recently made some surprising comments about the British pub chain Wetherspoons, prompting a debate about the role of pubs in different cultures.

2d ago