Oprah Winfrey Opens Up About Rumors of Her 'Gay' Relationship With BFF Gayle King: "We'd Tell You"

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King share a strong friendship of over 50 years. The BFFs initially got together as aspiring journalists. In the early stages of their careers, they worked at the WJZ station in Baltimore. Their friendship was the subject of many rumors over the years, with many suggesting they were a lesbian pair. However, Winfrey and King recently shot down the speculations once and for all during an interview with billionaire philanthropist and former manager of Microsoft, Melinda French Gates.

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Address Gay Relationship Rumors. pic.twitter.com/1QJjIuIYH2 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 25, 2024

In the Moments That Make Us segment Winfrey confessed, “You know, for years, people used to say we were gay...And listen, we were up against that forever, and people still may think it.” She exclaimed, “Because if we were gay, we’d tell you!” Gayle chimed, "I used to say to her, 'You’ve got to do a show on this because it’s hard enough for me to get a date on Saturday night [without] people thinking we’re gay!'"

To celebrate turning 60, I sat down with seven women I admire—Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Billie Jean King, Reese Witherspoon, Ava DuVernay, and Megan Rapinoe—to ask them about their biggest life transitions. Check out the full series on YouTube!😊 pic.twitter.com/Lux6PZsSj9 — Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) July 24, 2024

Gates, who will celebrate her 60th birthday this year, recorded a special edition series with her close friends that included the two BFFs. "To celebrate turning 60, I sat down with seven women I admire— Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Billie Jean King, Reese Witherspoon, Ava DuVernay, and Megan Rapinoe—to ask them about their biggest life transitions," she wrote on X. During the interview, the media mogul reflected on her special bond with King. "I think we've shared pretty much everything and I would have to say, it wasn't even a matter of navigation."

Speaking about the dynamics of their friendship, Winfrey shared that there isn't even a 'hint of jealousy' in their relationship. "The reason why I think our friendship has worked is because Gayle is happier, not happy, but happier for me for any kind of success, or victory, or challenge I get through than I am for myself." The Oscar winner continued, "And I feel as happy as she does...I can't be happier than, cannot surpass Gayle. You cannot out-happy her. I am equally as happy for her." According to the Daily Mail, while discussing why people came up with bizarre speculations about their sexual orientation, she opined it was because people "aren't used to seeing women with this kind of true bond."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jon Kopaloff

King on her part explained that she keeps their friendship 'real'. “In Oprah's life, everybody is always very flattering and is always very agreeable with things that she says,” she explained. “And sometimes I'll just go, ‘That's just not true. Your hair does not look good.’"' King recalled being perplexed by the malicious rumors regarding their bond because she never considered her relationship with Winfrey to be particularly special. “I just assumed everybody had a really good friend,” she said. “I just assumed every woman – maybe not for men – but I just assumed every woman had at least one.”

According to the New York Post, Winfrey had addressed the rumors in 2006 as well. “I understand why people think we’re gay...There isn’t a definition in our culture for this kind of bond between women. So I get why people have to label it – how can you be this close without it being sexual?... How else can you explain a level of intimacy where someone always loves you, always respects you, admires you?”

Picture Courtesy: Getty Images |Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Additionally, in 2010, the Emmy winner broke down in tears while appearing in an interview with Barbara Walters. “I’m not lesbian. I’m not even kind of lesbian,” she said. "The reason why it 'irritates' me is because it must mean somebody must think I’m lying,” Winfrey argued. She concluded by asserting, that if such was the case, she wouldn't hide it. “That’s not the way I run my life.”