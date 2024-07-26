Meghan McCain Infuriated By J.D. Vance’s ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comment, Calls it 'un-Christian'

Meghan McCain, known for her outspoken views, slammed J.D. Vance’s derogatory remarks about childless women. She labeled the same "un-Christian", offensive even to her most conservative friends. The comments, originally made by Vance in a 2021 interview, resurfaced recently and have ignited prominent backlash across the political spectrum.

Vance had opined, “We’re effectively run in this country — via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs — by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too. You look at Kamala Harris…the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children, and how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

As per Page Six, McCain, a former co-host of The View, took to social media to express her disapproval, emphasizing the negative impact of Vance’s comments. She penned, “I have been trying to warn every conservative man I know — these JD comments are activating women across all sides, including my most conservative Trump-supporting friends. These comments have caused real pain and are just innately un-Christian. This is not who we are.” In another tweet, she shared, "One of my best friends did rounds and rounds of unsuccessful IVF wanting to have a child. It is still painful to talk about. This 'childless women' comment by JD Vance has made so many waves with so many different friends of mine for its insensitivity and cruelty to women."

The contentious assertion resurfaced recently in light of Vance being named Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 presidential election and President Joe Biden endorsing Harris as the Democratic nominee. Vance also drew the ire of celebs like Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star, who rarely weighs in on politics, penned, "I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. All I can say is...Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option because you are trying to take that away from her too."

As per ABC News, in a CNN interview, Transportation Secretary Buttigieg also emphasized, “...You shouldn't be talking about other people's children, and it's not about his kids or my kids or the vice president's family. It's about your family, people's families whose well-being will depend on whether we go into a future led by somebody like Kamala Harris, who is focused on expanding the prosperity, the freedom, the well-being of our families."

Vance's spokesperson and allies have however attempted to mitigate the backlash, arguing that his comments were taken out of context. Van Kirk (his spokesperson) stated, "Once again, the Left-wing media have twisted Senator Vance's words and spun up a false narrative about his position on the issues. The only childlessness we should be talking about is the childless parents who lost their kids to the murderous thugs and deadly fentanyl coming across Kamala's southern border."