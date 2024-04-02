Senator Lindsey Graham Mocked for Claiming ‘Conservatives Are Tolerant’ in Resurfaced Video

Senator Lindsay Graham shared an intriguing perspective on how his Republican colleagues engage with individuals holding differing views while appearing on Fox News. His remarks were made while he addressed a new bill under consideration in the New York state legislature, as reported by MSNBC. The bill aimed to mandate that restaurants in the state's highway rest areas remain open seven days a week—something that would impact Chick-fil-A's "closed on Sundays" policy—and was opposed by Graham. However, his commentary on the matter quickly garnered widespread attention on social media, with many criticizing his stance.

According to Raw Story, Graham said previously, “Bottom line is, conservatives are tolerant. We are, you know, kind of, get out of your business, you leave me alone, I’ll leave you alone.” However, the 3-month-old video has resurfaced recently as netizens mocked the senator over his words. As the video went viral, one X user commented, "Lying Lindsey. My God, why must he lie all the damn time?"

Another user wrote, "Conservatives are the least tolerant folks- They want everyone to live as they judge to be right, want to control books, learning & knowledge as to what they deem is appropriate, love only as they say is acceptable, & worship the God they believe is true. In All Your Business!" A third user wrote, "What crock!!!!! 🤬 Tolerant? Ask POC, LGBTQ+ population how tolerant conservatives are. Get out of our business? Hello? Abortion bans, book bans, even going as far to limit some speech? He’s lying through his teeth yet again!" A fourth user stated, "About all today's 'conservatives' do is get into other people's business, Lindsey."

One user also compared Republicans to ISIS, asserting, "Like telling people who they can love. burning books, making women property of the state, threatening women with prosecution for leaving the state, and trying to impose state-mandated religion. The list is endless Republicans are as tolerant as ISIS." Another user added, "Unfortunately, America doesn't have conservatives. We have Republicans who are obsessed with controlling others and sticking their noses in everyone's personal business. There's nothing remotely conservative about today's GQP."

According to The New Republic, Republicans have, across the nation, persistently advanced legislation curtailing the rights of LGBTQ individuals, impeding their ability to engage in drag performances, access healthcare, or simply exist in public spaces. These efforts have resulted in laws that restrict access to abortion, often necessitating individuals to seek medical procedures in other states—provided they have the financial means to do so. Last Fall, Graham endeavored to enact a bill prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks. Despite Graham's assertions of tolerance, many critics have claimed Republicans appear resolute in their efforts to legislate away these rights.