Kim Kardashian Stuns All at Family Dinner As She Hints at Being ‘Pregnant’ in the Latest Teaser

The Kardashian-Jenners were holding a family gathering when Kim Kardashian, 42, interrupted and took over the discussion in the teaser of the latest episode of The Kardashians. She stood up and announced, "Guys, on another note I have some very important news."

Her mother Kris Jenner, 67, appears visibly shocked as numerous family members in the background echo, "You're pregnant." "I have to stand up for this one," Kim added as she stood up from her chair and flipped her long blonde hair.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Unimpressed by Kim's enthusiasm, her 25-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is seen chatting on her phone while seated at the table. Later, Kim can be heard yelling, "I'm so excited!" While Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her husband Travis Barker, 47, stood behind her, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 39, said, "Are you okay?" with an irritated expression. The sequence concludes with a scene of Kris' jaw hitting the floor, but the major news about Kim won't be revealed to the public until the following week, per The U.S. Sun.

Kim and her daughter North West recently shared a cute video of themselves lip-syncing to the catchy song's energetic and trendy lyrics on TikTok. In the video shot outside in the sun, the cute pair grooved to Estelle's American Boy. The mommy-daughter duo's favorite TikTok song was co-written, coincidentally, by Kim's ex-husband Kanye West.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim can be seen with her hair in a chic messy bun and sporting a stunning black sleeveless top. North dons a white and pink t-shirt inside of what appears to be a dark grey grunge jacket. She can be seen showing off stunning jewelry that shines in the sunlight. "Saturday mornings" was written in the caption of the post.

Although North's likely tribute to her father was a touching video, Kanye wasn't too keen on letting his daughter use the social networking site TikTok. A source for The Sun recently claimed that her father's perspective has changed as a result of the experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

According to the source, "Kanye has a really strong bond with North, and even though he completely trusts her, he knows she's still very young and can't always make the best judgment call on what's appropriate to share with the public and what's not."

In a recent video, Saint West, Kim's son, cutely interrupted his mother's training. The Hulu star's personal trainer, Senada Greca, posted a video to Tiktok earlier this week, according to The Sun. In the 30-second video, Kim can be seen working out in her huge home gym.

The mother of four was seen doing a range of activities, including lifting weights, squatting, lunging, and using other workout equipment. Towards the middle of the video, Saint made a special cameo when he stopped by to greet his mother before she resumed her workout. The 7-year-old was seen beaming from ear to ear as he watched his mother workout.

