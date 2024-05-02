Donald Trump Not Able to ‘Maintain Basic Functions’ in Court, Psychologist Makes Dementia Claims

Donald Trump's courtroom appearances are raising a few concerns, not just about his legal fate but also about his health. According to The Mirror, An expert psychologist has pointed out behavior that he claims is indicative of dementia, a serious neurological condition.

Dr. John Gartner, drawing on his extensive experience, has spoken about Trump's consistent pattern of falling asleep during proceedings. This behavior, he asserts, is highly unusual, especially considering the adrenaline rush one would expect from a defendant in such a high-stakes trial.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Kelly-Pool

He explained: "The natural stress response of adrenaline is one that, even if we're exhausted, it gives us another boost of energy. So, anybody who's in that position, you could see why it would be so unusual for them to fall asleep." "He can't control it," Dr. Gartner told TheMirror.

He added: "To uncontrollably fall asleep during the day is something very common among patients with dementia." "I've fallen asleep at the opera or whatever," the 66-year-old joked. "But he's fallen asleep five out of the seven days. If he did it once, you might say, 'Oh, he had a bad night' or whatever. He can't fall asleep. That's different."

Here we go again



NBC News: “Trump appears to have fallen asleep while listening to testimony — at times appearing to stir and then falling back to sleep.”#SleepyDon is utterly unfit for office. pic.twitter.com/QNO5wQIDF6 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 30, 2024

Dr. Gartner's diagnosis suggests a concerning progression of dementia, wherein Trump has lost control over fundamental bodily functions, including sleep-wake cycles. He stated: "Literally, if his life depended on it, which it kind of does, he can't control it."

Despite any efforts to maintain composure, Trump's inability to stay awake in court reflects a deeper neurological deterioration. Moreover, reports of Trump allegedly passing gas during proceedings add another layer to the discussion.

"Donald Trump delivered a rambling and incoherent speech in Michigan and Wisconsin, making false claims about his presidency and peddling election conspiracies."https://t.co/aOa8IoHuqD — Taciturn49 - 🇵🇷 ✊ (@rcrespo49) May 2, 2024

While initially treated as fodder for late-night comedy, Dr. Gartner contextualizes these incidents within the broader framework of dementia, emphasizing the loss of control over basic biological functions. "This thing about the farting it was a big joke on Twitter and late-night comedy and whatnot, but again, we have to put these things into clinical context. This means something," Gartner said. "He seems to be losing control of basic biological functions right in front of our eyes."

Increasingly, peopler on to it. The people understand what is happening to Donald Trump is that he had dementia and the lack of control over his bodily functions. He falls into a dead sleep and farts in a trial that is deadly serious, yet he can't seem to stay awake. Sad!! https://t.co/fiwtlnhl0H — CDSM (@PRINCETONAVES) May 1, 2024

The implications of Trump's behavior extend beyond the courtroom, impacting his public image and potentially his legal strategy. Despite attempts to deflect attention or dismiss concerns, the consistency and severity of his actions paint a troubling picture. Gartner pointed out that the nap and the fart are “consistent with a diagnosis of dementia” since “both would imply the inability to control basic bodily functions – sleep, wake, excretion.

In support of this, the prevalence is expected to continue to grow as dementia is an irreversible disease and there is no cure to it although it can be slowed down by the appropriate treatment. "It's gonna keep exposing itself in more and more uncontrollable ways, in more and more unconcealable ways," he warned, and that can only bode negatively for Trump.