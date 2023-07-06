Kim Kardashian and North West Share a Sweet Video as They Groove to Kanye West's 'American Boy'

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West recently posted an adorable video of the duo lip-syncing to the upbeat and hip lyrics of a hit song on TikTok. The fun duo vibed along to Estelle's American Boy in the video under the glistening sunlight. The song on TikTok that the mommy-daughter duo vibed to has been incidentally co-written by Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West.

The sweet mother-daughter duo's video took TikTok by storm earlier this week. The SKIMS founder and North sported a sunkissed glow throughout the video.

Kim can be seen wearing a breathtaking black sleeveless top while having her hair in a sleek messy bun. Meanwhile, North brings swagger to this video. She dons what appears to be a dark grey grunge jacket followed by a white and pink t-shirt inside. Just like her mother, she too has a strong sense of good fashion. She can be seen flaunting a gorgeous necklace that glimmers in the sun. The duo captioned their post with a sneak peek into their "Saturday mornings".

Although it was a heartwarming video of North's possible tribute to her rapper father, Kanye until recently wasn't very keen on allowing his daughter to be on the social media platform TikTok. A source from The Sun, recently reported that her father's opinion on the ordeal has now altered. The All of the Lights rapper may still not be fully on board with his ex-wife's approval of letting their daughter on the said platform, but, at least he isn't as restrictive and reserved about it as he was before. He is now said to be slightly more open and approving.

The source also revealed that Kanye sincerely appreciates his ex-wife for being more mindful of what their daughter posts online "Although Kanye disagrees with North being allowed to post on TikTok, he appreciates Kim being reasonable about certain content she posts," said the source.

The same source emphasized the strong bond that Kanye and his beloved daughter share. "Kanye has a really strong bond with North," states that source. While the rapper understands and respects his daughter's desires, he also expresses his fatherly concern for North's wellbeing on TikTok. "Kanye has a really strong bond with North, and even though he completely trusts her, he knows she's still very young and can't always make the best judgment call on what's appropriate to share with the public and what's not," elaborated the source.

North is often on Kim Kardashian's Instagram feed. The two are reportedly quite close with each other and love sharing the spotlight. However, last year Kanye wasn't too happy about his daughter being on TikTok against his will and even slammed his former wife for the same.

