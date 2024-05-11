Melania Trump Was Calm While Donald Trump Threw a Fit When Leaving the White House

When Melania Trump looked at what lay ahead after her time in the White House, her husband, Donald Trump, threw a fit. After Donald lost the 2020 elections to Joe Biden, the former First Lady didn't waste her energy lamenting or complaining like her husband. Instead, she was practical, calm, and focused on analyzing her next steps away from the presidential palace.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

Unlike her furious spouse, the Slovenian kept herself busy with more productive things, like looking out for a new school for their son, Barron Trump. Those close to her revealed she was well aware of the harsh criticism Trump and his administration received after the January 6 Capitol Riots. However, the Washington Post reported that Melania moved on from the bitter past.

Melania also worked on a farewell video, which she released on her official X handle. She began her speech by saying, "I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace." The 53-year-old also spoke about deceased Americans who lost their battle to the coronavirus.

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) January 18, 2021

The former first lady continued, "The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination," reported PEOPLE.

In her speech and approach throughout their term, Melania had starkly contrasted her then-president husband. And the same was the case during her last days as the First Lady. She portrayed her controlled self and took the defeat in stride, unlike Trump, who allegedly did nothing much except throw temper tantrums during his final days in the White House. Instead of dwelling on what could have been, she focused on what she had control over.

One person from the White House who had been witnessing the former First Lady revealed, "She has hours left as first lady, but she is not the type to wander around the rooms of the White House in deep reflection of what happened, of what could have been," adding, "She is Melania—she keeps the focus on what's next."

The same people who praised Melania as 'good' couldn't predict what bothered her 77-year-old husband more—the January 6 Capitol Riots, his two impeachments, or President Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony, in which renowned artists like Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, and other stars agreed to perform and celebrate the win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nytmills (@nytmills)

While Donald believes in social mingling and remaining associated with big names, Melania had been a withdrawn former First Lady from the start, and it seems as though she aspires to continue that after leaving the White House. However, she's been passionate about her social awareness project, the 'Be Best' campaign, focusing primarily on children's welfare and saving them from dangers like drugs and cyberbullying.

Kellyanne Conway, a former White House adviser, said, "She [Melania] plans to continue and expand it [Be Best campaign]. She knows her input and influence on her legacy issues can be greater outside the White House." In 2022, she announced her platform to work on and promote her initiative.

Melania said in a press release, "Since leaving the White House, I have further dedicated my efforts to helping America's children," as per Business Insider. "In fact, I have spent the past months laying the groundwork for a new project that focuses on the foster care community."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 1, 2023. It has since been updated.