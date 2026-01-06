Trump Escalates Greenland Threat as NATO Warns Alliance Could Fracture

President Donald Trump says the United States may need to use military force to secure Greenland. NATO leaders are responding like they believe him.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said the island was essential to U.S. national security, citing Russian and Chinese activity in Arctic waters. “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security,” he told reporters, according to Politico.

The comment landed differently after Venezuela. Over the weekend, the U.S. military operation that removed Nicolás Maduro hardened European fears that Trump’s threats are no longer rhetorical.

Danish and NATO officials now see Greenland not as a negotiating tactic, but as a test case. Behind the scenes, Denmark has already offered what Trump says he wants.

❗️ NATO will cease to exist if the United States invades Greenland “Everything will stop — including NATO and the security system that has been in place since the end of World War II,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said. She believes threats from the U.S. president… pic.twitter.com/QxtYDh66nu — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 5, 2026

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proposed expanding the U.S. military presence on Greenland, where Washington already operates Pituffik Space Base. Two officials familiar with the discussions said the White House showed little interest.

“The option of more U.S. military presence has been on the table,” one European defense official told Politico. “The White House is not interested.”

CNBC notes that Trump’s aides boldy argue this is about power, not paperwork.

Deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Monday that the world order itself is the issue. “We live in a world … that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power,” Miller said, via Foreign Policy. He added, “Nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland.”

Absolutely savage… CNN: Can you rule out the U.S. Military would ever take Greenland by force? Stephen Miller: “By what right does Denmark assert control over Greenland? The United States IS the power of NATO. For the US to secure the Arctic region, Greenland should be part… pic.twitter.com/vQXqBBajFG — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 6, 2026

That remark detonated across Europe.

On Tuesday, the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom issued a rare joint statement rejecting U.S. claims to Greenland. “Greenland belongs to its people,” the statement said. “It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide.”

Frederiksen was more direct. “If the U.S. chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops,” she said. “Including NATO and thus the security that has been established since the end of the Second World War.”

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, the Kingdom of Denmark is a NATO member, NATO members allow other members strategic access and military stationing, military stationing which could be used to house such intercepting missiles. So no annexation needed https://t.co/DbLTdJoV87 — Eliot (@softleftlabour) January 6, 2026

The White House insists talks are still “productive.” A senior administration official told Politico that U.S. and officials from Greenland met in Nuuk last month and that cooperation was “working perfectly.” Few Danes agree.

Trump’s rhetoric has also sharpened publicly. Last month, he appointed Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland. Landry called the unpaid role an “honor” and said he would work to “make Greenland a part of the U.S.” in a social media post.

Danish officials have tried to keep the temperature down. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Denmark respects U.S. security concerns and is open to deeper military cooperation. “We — Denmark and Greenland — are very much open to discussing this with you,” he said in a video.

🚨 JUST IN: Denmark is PANICKING after President Trump insisted the US NEEDS Greenland, and Denmark isn’t treating it properly “We need Greenland! For national security.” “You know what Denmark did to ‘boost security?!’ Added ONE MORE DOG SLED! It’s true!” 😭 “Greenland is… pic.twitter.com/t7lijNpX4J — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 5, 2026

Trump, meanwhile, joked that Denmark’s contribution to Arctic defense was “one more dogsled.” That joke landed badly. Denmark announced a $4.26 billion Arctic defense investment in November, including patrol ships, drones, and early-warning radar.

Former U.S. ambassador to Denmark Rufus Gifford says the damage is already real.

“Trump officials have enormous egos and they don’t care about the rule of law and alliances and history and treaties and trust,” Gifford told Politico. He described Trump’s laughter while discussing Greenland as “legitimately terrifying.”