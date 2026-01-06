2026 New Year Giveaway
News

Trump Escalates Greenland Threat as NATO Warns Alliance Could Fracture

Published on: January 6, 2026 at 5:47 PM ET

A national security argument, a military option, and an ally that doesn't know where they stand.

Tracey Ashlee
Written By Tracey Ashlee
News Writer
Trump Promises $2,000 Payout in Bizarre Tariff Rant: ‘People Against Tariffs Are Fools!’
Trump is adamant that the United States needs Greenland for national security.(Image source: gageskidmore via Flickr)

President Donald Trump says the United States may need to use military force to secure Greenland. NATO leaders are responding like they believe him.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said the island was essential to U.S. national security, citing Russian and Chinese activity in Arctic waters. “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security,” he told reporters, according to Politico.

The comment landed differently after Venezuela. Over the weekend, the U.S. military operation that removed Nicolás Maduro hardened European fears that Trump’s threats are no longer rhetorical.

Danish and NATO officials now see Greenland not as a negotiating tactic, but as a test case. Behind the scenes, Denmark has already offered what Trump says he wants.

 

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proposed expanding the U.S. military presence on Greenland, where Washington already operates Pituffik Space Base. Two officials familiar with the discussions said the White House showed little interest.

“The option of more U.S. military presence has been on the table,” one European defense official told Politico. “The White House is not interested.”

CNBC notes that Trump’s aides boldy argue this is about power, not paperwork.

Deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Monday that the world order itself is the issue. “We live in a world … that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power,” Miller said, via Foreign Policy. He added, “Nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland.”

 

That remark detonated across Europe.

On Tuesday, the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom issued a rare joint statement rejecting U.S. claims to Greenland. “Greenland belongs to its people,” the statement said. “It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide.”

Frederiksen was more direct. “If the U.S. chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops,” she said. “Including NATO and thus the security that has been established since the end of the Second World War.”

 

The White House insists talks are still “productive.” A senior administration official told Politico that U.S. and officials from Greenland met in Nuuk last month and that cooperation was “working perfectly.” Few Danes agree.

Trump’s rhetoric has also sharpened publicly. Last month, he appointed Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland. Landry called the unpaid role an “honor” and said he would work to “make Greenland a part of the U.S.” in a social media post.

Danish officials have tried to keep the temperature down. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Denmark respects U.S. security concerns and is open to deeper military cooperation. “We — Denmark and Greenland — are very much open to discussing this with you,” he said in a video.

 

Trump, meanwhile, joked that Denmark’s contribution to Arctic defense was “one more dogsled.” That joke landed badly. Denmark announced a $4.26 billion Arctic defense investment in November, including patrol ships, drones, and early-warning radar.

Former U.S. ambassador to Denmark Rufus Gifford says the damage is already real.

“Trump officials have enormous egos and they don’t care about the rule of law and alliances and history and treaties and trust,” Gifford told Politico. He described Trump’s laughter while discussing Greenland as “legitimately terrifying.” 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *