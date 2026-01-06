House Republicans Break Ranks, Move to Override Trump Vetoes

House Republicans are getting ready to break with President Donald Trump in a surprising show of defiance. They plan to hold a vote this week to override two vetoes he issued late last year.

This move follows Trump using his veto power for the first time in his second term to reject legislation that had received strong bipartisan support in Congress. The issues at the center of the dispute include a bill to promote the development of a long-planned water pipeline serving communities in southeastern Colorado and another to expand reserved land for the Miccosukee Tribe in Florida’s Everglades. Both bills passed Congress in December with backing from lawmakers in both parties, only to be blocked by the White House.

Congressional leaders state that the override votes could happen as early as Thursday, per Axios. This puts House Republicans in a rare position of openly challenging a Republican president from their own party. For the overrides to succeed, they will need two-thirds majorities in both the House and Senate. This is a tough requirement, but it is considered achievable due to the bipartisan support the bills received when they were originally passed.

The water pipeline legislation was supported by representatives from Colorado, including Rep. Lauren Boebert, who expressed frustration after Trump’s veto. Boebert said the veto targets a project she believes is crucial for local communities. She publicly responded to the president’s decision by posting on social media that “this isn’t over.”

Trump defended his vetoes by claiming that the measures would impose unsustainable costs on taxpayers and contradict his policy goals. These arguments did little to lessen opposition from lawmakers who see the projects as essential for their constituents or for tribal sovereignty. The Miccosukee bill, in particular, had garnered support from both parties prior to its veto, although the veto highlighted tensions with the administration’s immigration policies.

Republicans pushing to override the president represent an unusual moment in the party’s dynamic with Trump. Overrides are uncommon under any president and are especially significant when lawmakers confront a leader from their own party. GOP divisions on veto override attempts have increased due to strategic differences. Some lawmakers believe that Trump’s use of the veto undermines priorities important to their districts or conflicts with established bipartisan agreements.

This override attempt also comes amid internal fighting within the House GOP. Recently, a small group of Republicans has voted against party leadership on various issues, including the release of government files and legislation that does not align with the administration’s main priorities. This suggests that Trump’s influence on the Republican Conference may not be as strong as it was earlier in his term.

It remains uncertain whether the override votes will ultimately succeed. The Senate, where Republicans also hold a slim majority, would need to achieve a significant two-thirds vote to uphold an override on each measure. This creates practical and political challenges, as many GOP senators have publicly pledged loyalty to the president.

Nonetheless, the attempt to override a president from the same party highlights rising frustration among some Republicans regarding Trump’s use of executive powers and policy decisions that they believe conflict with local interests or long-held legislative coalitions.

As lawmakers get ready for the floor votes, the choice by House Republicans to take this step has already drawn attention to divisions within the party at a time when the GOP is trying to maintain unity ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.