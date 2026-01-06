Gavin Newsom Hits Back At “Deranged” Trump, Takes A Swipe at His “Shriveled Little Brain” In Long Rant

Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump’s war of words is not for the fainthearted. It started with a fraud investigation threat in California from Trump, and as expected, California Governor Gavin Newsom responded with a strongly-worded post.

HAHAHAHAHA. Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago. This is not complicated. He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and Fox News dutifully treats it like the Lord’s scripture.… https://t.co/xVHIqENZ0z — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 6, 2026

After Trump’s threat of a fraud investigation in the state, the official X account for the press office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, wrote, “HAHAHAHAHA. Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago. This is not complicated.”

In his X post, Gavin Newsom took a swipe at Donald Trump’s cognitive health. Newsom also took a dig at Fox News, which has quite a bit of a reputation as a pro-Trump network. Newsom added, “He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and Fox News dutifully treats it like the Lord’s scripture.”

Slamming Trump, the post shared by the press office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, continued, “Meanwhile — in the actual world where adults govern — Gavin Newsom has been cleaning house. Since taking office, he’s blocked over $125 BILLION in fraud, arrested criminal parasites leaching off of taxpayers, and protected taxpayers from the exact kind of scam artists Trump celebrates, excuses, and pardons.”

The long X post was signed off with these words, “Gavin Newsom runs a state. Donald Trump runs his mouth and little fingers.”

What prompted Gavin Newsom was a very public threat from Trump. In his Truth Social post, the President wrote, “California, under Governor Gavin News—, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible? The Fraud Investigation of California has begun. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump have a long-standing history of a rift. The California Governor never misses the opportunity to slam Trump in a very public way (read on social media). He has frequently taken jibes at the President’s cognition as well as his physical health.

Also, on his radar have been the many episodes of Trump dozing off at the Oval Office, and the many architectural White House tweaks headlined by Trump, which have frequently been reproduced by Newsom in the form of memes. Not a week goes by without Gavin Newsom sharing memes and jokes targeting Donald Trump.

Presidential Walk of Fatigue pic.twitter.com/0yMVKEkyQA — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 4, 2025

Newsom’s latest X entry is not an exception when it comes to him mocking Trump’s health on social media. Trolling Trump, Newsom once tweeted, “He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively. And dare I say, forgive me, perhaps unfair, physically, and these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say. And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say.”

In a rare interview, Gavin Newsom justified the reason he repeatedly trolls and mocks Trump, explaining it’s like “holding a mirror up to that madness.”

Gavin Newsom explained his reasoning with these words, “The whole expression was not to allow it to be normalized. It was becoming normalized – the normalization of deviancy across the spectrum of issues, but his communication – he’s dressing up as the pope, as Superman. He’s putting his face on Mt. Rushmore. It’s madness. So, I put a mirror up to that madness.”