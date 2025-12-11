“Get This Man Into The Olympics ASAP” – New Day, New Trump Meme by Gavin Newsom

Not a week goes by without Donald Trump’s health being under scrutiny. Recent videos of Trump sleeping in the Oval Office have majorly contributed to discussions about his health online. California Governor Gavin Newsom also shared his input on the topic in the form of a meme on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Gavin Newsom shared a picture of Trump dozing off, and he called Trump a “titan of wellness.” Gavin Newsom wrote on X, “Wow! President Trump is a titan of wellness; his stamina is unmatched! Our commander-in-chief only needs a tiny nap to power through a full meeting. Get this man into the Olympics ASAP!”

Wow! President Trump is a titan of wellness, his stamina is unmatched! Our commander-in-chief only needs a tiny nap to power through a full meeting. Get this man into the Olympics ASAP! pic.twitter.com/gb3BqHvGfD — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 11, 2025

Netizens seemed to have liked Newsom’s humor in his latest meme entry. “Trump’s idea of high energy is a 45-minute Cabinet meeting followed by a 3-hour nap in the chair. #SleepyDon,” an X user jokingly wrote. Another added, “No one can take a longer nap on the job than President Trump, you wouldn’t believe it.”

Some users demanded “the 25th Amendment now,” and of course, there were multiple references to the “Dozy Don” meme template. “He’s not even doing 30-minute meetings,” another X user wrote.

A little more context on Donald Trump, sleep, and Gavin Newsom memes. Newsom has repeatedly referred to Donald Trump as “Dozy Don.” Earlier this month, Newsom did a spin on the Presidential Walk of Fame and shared a fresh meme of Donald Trump seen sleeping multiple times during work. “Presidential Walk of Fatigue” is what Newsom called it.

Presidential Walk of Fatigue pic.twitter.com/0yMVKEkyQA — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 4, 2025

Just before this, Newsom shared a video of a sleepy Trump on X and he wrote, “DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH TYLENOL?” In a different post, the California Governor joked about Trump online and captioned it, “Honestly thought this was a still image when I first started watching.”

Earlier this year, Newsom claimed in a social media post that Trump needs help and said, “He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively. And dare I say, forgive me, perhaps unfair, physically, and these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say. And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say,” Newsom continued.

Newsom, a loud critic of Trump, often takes a swipe at the President. Attacking Trump’s allegedly deteriorating health condition, Newsom said earlier this year, “Donald Trump is a babbling old man who can’t remember what year it is. Today he claimed he was president when the LA Fires started. He wasn’t. He’s very sick mentally (memory problems and more). Pray for him.”

Turns out, it is not just Newsom who often talks about Trump’s health, both cognitive and physical. Trump’s health is often brought up in online debates and also by the opposition. Social media users and medical professionals have frequently talked about the possibility of Trump showing signs of dementia. Trump, who claims to be one of “the healthiest presidents that’s ever lived,” is rarely seen addressing his health conditions and has always been discreet.