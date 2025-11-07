Gavin Newsom Responds With a New Nickname After Donald Trump Appears to Doze Off During White House Presser

Gavin Newsom is once again taking a jab at his ‘favorite’ rival, Donald Trump. On Thursday, President Trump held a press conference at the White House to announce that a new deal had been made with drugmakers, which can potentially bring down the prices of GLP-1 medications. However, when Dr. Mehmet Oz mentioned the word “sleep” in his statement, it seemed to have an effect on Trump.

The 79-year-old president appeared to doze off during the conference, and Newsom couldn’t miss the perfect opportunity to troll him about it. “People can sleep again because they can breathe when they go to bed,” said Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, on Thursday.

Around the same time, viewers watching the livestream noticed Donald Trump with his eyes closed. “Folks whose knees don’t hurt, people don’t have heart attacks, renal failure, dementia, all the things we know are associated with obesity and much more,” Oz continued while Trump kept his eyes closed, seemingly going deeper into his nap.

DOZY DON IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/TQHaMi9YaF — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 7, 2025

Not just the televised press conference, but some photos also captured the 79-year-old POTUS with his eyes closed. A photo also captured Trump pressing his fingers to his eye, looking exhausted.

While Trump, who works “very hard” as claimed by his White House associates, was taking a nap, Governor Newsom’s office was taking notes. “DOZY DON IS BACK!” they tweeted, sharing a photo of him with his eyes closed. The California Governor’s office also added a clip from the conference, which showed Trump quietly dozing off, as Mehmet Oz spoke about people being able to “sleep again.”

X (formerly Twitter) users were quick to point out the irony. “The funny part is he’s sleeping while Oz is describing him perfectly,” wrote one user. “What’s unbelievable is that Dr. Oz is literally describing Donald’s comorbidities while he sleeps!” added another.

A third commented, “Look Donny is sleeping and is Dr. Oz stating all that is wrong with Trump.” Following Newsom’s office’s tweet, people have been discussing Donald Trump’s health once again. Throughout his second term, Trump has been dogged by speculation about his health, although White House insists he is doing “excellent.” Critics like his niece, Mary Trump, pointed out his apparent cognitive decline, as Trump has been making it obvious through his various blunders in the last 12 months.

Trump snoozes while Oz discusses obese people being able to sleep again pic.twitter.com/EOiE1FEw1z — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 6, 2025

At the same time, there have been many concerns about his physical health. He has been frequently spotted with bruised hands and swollen legs. The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which contributes to the swelling in his legs. His bruised hands have been linked to aspirin use and regular handshakes.

“As you all know, because you are all witness to it every single day, the president is in optimal physical health,” Leavitt said, attempting to put an end to all the rumors about Donald Trump’s health.