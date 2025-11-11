In Gavin Newsom vs Donald Trump, the Governor of California took a swipe at the President’s health. Newsom, on X, shared a screenshot of a chat with AI bot Grok, in which he asked, “Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?”

Grok’s reply read on X. “Yes, people with dementia frequently repeat false statements, questions, or stories over and over. This is a common symptom known as perseveration or repetitive speech/behavior, and it often involves inaccurate or fabricated information (sometimes called confabulation).”

Last month, Newsom talked about Donald Trump’s declining health. Newsom said, “Increasingly, this president appears unhinged, unmoored by reality and facts, and seems listless.”

The California Governor also claimed that Trump needs help and said, “He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively. And dare I say, forgive me, perhaps unfair, physically, and these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say. And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say,” Newsom continued.

Meanwhile, this is what the comments section of Gavin Newsom looked like – “Trump is a liar. He lies the way other people breathe,” read a comment. Another one added, “Trump keeps repeating the same lies like a broken broadcast — different day, same paranoia, same fear bait.”

Trump has become incredibly unhinged. He is totally divorced from reality and facts — he is mentally and physically in decline. pic.twitter.com/NcYGCUBKav — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 16, 2025

Another one asked, ‘Factually accurate.” Another comment read, “I am convinced that Trump failed his MRI exam, and then he fired the doctor who gave it to him to cover up the results.”

Meanwhile, during a recent media interaction, Newsom clarified that the intent behind mocking Donald Trump through memes online is “holding a mirror up to that madness.” Gavin Newsom added during the interview, “Quite the contrary. The whole expression was not to allow it to be normalized.”

“It was becoming normalized – the normalization of deviancy across the spectrum of issues, but his communication – he’s dressing up as the pope, as Superman. He’s putting his face on Mt. Rushmore. It’s madness. So, I put a mirror up to that madness,” Gavin Newsom was quoted as saying.

It isn’t just Newsom who has talked about Trump’s health, both cognitive and physical. Trump’s health is often brought up in online debates and also by the opposition. Social media users and medical professionals have frequently talked about the possibility of Trump showing signs of dementia. Trump, who claims to be one of “the healthiest presidents that’s ever lived,” is rarely seen addressing his health conditions and has always been discreet.

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, alleged that the U.S. President’s cognitive health has been deteriorating. The chatter around Trump’s dementia rumors refuses to die. Earlier this year, tech giant Google was accused of blocking searches about Donald Trump having Dementia. When questions about Donald Trump’s health were asked, AI Overviews displayed the text, “An AI Overview is not available for this search.”

Amid rising talks of Trump’s health, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hosted a press briefing last week at the White House, where she was grilled by a CNN reporter over President Donald Trump’s sudden MRI at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center last month.

Karoline Leavitt described the medical exam as a “follow-up appointment,” and she further replied, “As the physical itself stated, Kristen, and as you all know because you are all witnesses to it every single day, the President is in optimal physical health.” When she was further questioned about the MRI, she replied, “As I said, I’ll check back for you.”