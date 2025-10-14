Donald Trump is battling a lot of things during his second term, but the health rumors are probably the worst of them all. Trump faces relentless trolling from his opponents, has to deal with the crime rate in the country, and has to stop the raging wars between nations across the globe. It’s been nearly eight months since he returned to office to serve his second term, and the rumors about his declining mental and physical health keep getting worse every day.

On top of it, Gavin Newsom has once again sparked the viral dementia rumors in his latest attempt to mock Donald Trump. For the last few months, the California Governor has been posting memes and criticism posts about the 47th POTUS. In his latest jab, Newsom hinted that Donald Trump is losing his sense of reality.

He was irked by Donald Trump’s video in which he was seen talking about the fires that devastated California earlier this year. In the clip, the President openly blamed the Palisades fires on Californian officials who did not let water come in from the Pacific Northwest.

“They already lost 25,000 houses to fire because they would not let the water come in from the Pacific Northwest, which they should have done. They didn’t do it and we had 25,000 homes where they had no water in their sprinklers, they had no water in their fire hydrants, it would’ve been a different kind of a thing if they did what they were supposed to do,” Trump said.

“We broke in and had the water come down. They said for the environment great, they lost 25,000 houses, it’s incredible,” the President boasted in the same speech.

Reacting to Trump’s repeated claims, Newsom posted a screenshot of a Q&A with Perplexity AI. The question reads, “Is not having a sense of reality a symptom of dementia?”

The AI chatbot responded, “Yes. Losing a sense of reality- such as perceiving things that aren’t real or believing things that aren’t true -can indeed be a symptom of dementia. This occurs when the brain’s ability to correctly interpret sensory information and maintain logical connections breaks down due to damage from dementia.”

This isn’t the first time Gavin Newsom has sparked Donald Trump’s dementia rumors. Whenever Trump blames California officials for the destruction, Newsom circles back to the same rumor without making relevant arguments.

A few weeks ago, Trump told the press, “We sent hundreds of millions of gallons of water per day into the Pacific Ocean.”

Newsom then reposted the video and asked Elon Musk’s Grok AI, “Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?”

“Yes, people with dementia can repeat false statements or beliefs, a behavior often linked to memory impairments and cognitive changes. This can manifest as confabulation, where they create or repeat false memories to fill gaps in recollection, or perseveration, where they fixate on a particular idea or statement,” the chatbot replied.

Reactions from social media users are as blunt as Newsom’s posts. MAGA supporters are often seen flocking to his posts to defend Trump and respond to Newsom in whatever ways possible. After Newsom’s recent post fueling the dementia rumor, an X user tried mocking him the same way.

The user asked Grok to go through Newsom’s posts for the last few months and then added, “It seems like he is making a lot of outlandish claims and fear mongering, would this lack of grasp on reality be an early symptom of dementia.”

The AI Chatbot replied, “Newsom’s recent posts are heavy on partisan attacks, blaming Trump for economic woes, immigration enforcement, and alleged authoritarian moves—standard opposition playbook to mobilize Democrats.”

However, Grok mentioned that Newsom doesn’t show symptoms of dementia. The response further reads, “No signs of dementia; it’s deliberate fear-mongering and sarcasm, like mocking Trump’s umbrella or tying unrelated issues to ‘rigging.’ Politicians thrive on exaggeration, not detachment from reality.”

While Gavin Newsom doesn’t seem to stop mocking Donald Trump on social media, the President has now chosen to step aside and focus on his presidential duties. While Trump is known for his lengthy late-night rants, he hasn’t made any posts about Newsom recently. However, he and his allies don’t miss an opportunity to criticize him during media interactions.