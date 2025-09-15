Donald Trump’s Dementia Rumors Grow After Bizarre Claim of 300 Million Deaths Last Year – And the White House Has No Explanation

People have been speculating about Donald Trump‘s mental and physical health for several reasons. He has given another reason to intensify the cognitive decline rumors with his new statement. To defend the attack on the Venezuelan boat, he claimed 300 million Americans died due to narcotics use, while the total population of the country is 340 million.

A reporter asked him about the recent attack and death of 11 on board. He replied, “What’s illegal are the drugs that were on the boat and the drugs that are being sent into our country, and the fact that 300 million people died last year from drugs, that’s what’s illegal.”

Needless to say, this statement is pure exaggeration, and Trump is known to boast about his work, even if he has to make false claims. But it also signals a severe mental decline where he invents numbers from thin air, showing he doesn’t remember real facts and numbers.

300 million people died from drugs last year according to Trump, so pretty much everybody in the U.S. I didn’t even know I was sick.pic.twitter.com/uvKASyLt5C — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 14, 2025

Other instances that point towards his mental decline are forgetting the names of people like Usha Vance and Pam Bondi. At times, he has shown slurred speech, where he could not even spell his own name.

Furthermore, his physical health is also declining, as months ago he was reportedly seen with a bulge in his pants. Experts revealed that a catheter is often used for people with dementia. The 79-year-old president also had bruises on his hands, and Karoline Leavitt tried to defend the cause, ensuring he’s in good health.

Two psychologists have warned that Trump shows signs of dementia—specifically frontotemporal dementia, linked to deteriorating psychomotor functioning. The blurry photos released today do nothing to dispel the growing speculation that something is seriously wrong with Trump. pic.twitter.com/Jl9aKTba3Q — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 30, 2025

One diagnosis that White House confirmed was of chronic venous insufficiency resulting in his swollen ankles. But other than that, it was assured that he’s in good health. His niece, Mary Trump, also agrees on his mental decline and ultimate deterioration.

She also mentioned how untreated illness may have worsened his symptoms. With Trump’s newly made-up statistics about drug use, people are reacting in disbelief.

Mary Trump on Donald’s cognitive decline, “In terms of his functioning on a cognitive level absolutely there’s been deterioration. Donald is somebody with severe psychiatric disorders for decades that have remained untreated any illness you have that you don’t treat will worsen” pic.twitter.com/XuTaFp87NO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 22, 2024

One user posted, “This doesn’t even match worldwide statistics. What drugs is he on?”

According to the CDC, 80,400 people died due to drug use last year, and Trump’s number is way off from this. So it’s unclear where he confirmed his numbers from other than his cognitive decline.