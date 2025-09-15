Donald Trump’s Wild Exaggeration of U.S. Drug Deaths Gets Instant Fact-Check From Netizens

News

According to his claims 9 out of 10 Americans died of drug use.

Trump defends attack on Venezuelan boat suspected to be carrying drugs.
Trump claimed 300 million people died because of drug use, which is close to the US total population. Image Source: TeaPainUSA/X)

President Donald Trump defended the attack on a Venezuelan boat by claiming that 300 million Americans died from drugs last year. This isn’t the first time Trump has used numbers of his own choosing, but this time he’s off by 300 million.

 If we were to believe his claims, nearly all Americans would already be dead, leaving only about 40 million alive. The U.S. military struck a Venezuelan boat that might have been bringing in drugs to the U.S., killing 11. This resulted in criticism in the US as well as Venezuela.

Sen. Rand Paul said, ‘I think probably that we had the facts correct, we got bad people here, but it isn’t our policy just to blow people up.’ Meanwhile, Trump was asked about the illegal attack, and he replied, ‘What’s illegal are the drugs that were on the boat, and the drugs that are being sent into our country, and the fact that 300 million people died last year from drugs, that’s what’s illegal.’


Trump is known to have presented exaggerated numbers out of thin air to defend his claims and prove a point, but this time, it defeats all logic. The president is unaware of the total US population to make these claims.

Earlier he had claimed to have prescription prices cut by 15,00%. If that were the case, they would be sold at negative prices. Since the current population is 340 million, his claims would imply that most are dead. Netizens are reacting to these numbers with math lessons and hilarious takes.


One user posted, ‘Wow, holy s— so only like 40 million people alive in America now?’ The second user added up to the exaggerated numbers and joked, ‘He’s wrong. It’s a billion gazillion people.’

Another one added, ‘So pretty much all of the US? Wow. Are we zombies? Or did we all die, and this is really hell?’ The third one chimed in, saying, ‘The great thing about Labor Day weekend, when we didn’t hear from him, is we had a pleasant respite from hearing him say idiotic things.’


Trump had been absent from the public eye for a while, leading some to speculate that he had died. Moreover, there were speculations about his declining health. Now he’s back to making statements that quite literally don’t add up.

