“He Seems Detached from Reality” – Amid Health Rumors, Calls for the 25th Amendment Against Donald Trump Flood the Internet

Donald Trump’s cognitive health has become growing concern over the past few months. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove Trump from office. For those unfamiliar, under the 25th Amendment, the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet can declare the President unfit for office. Under the 25th Amendment, the Vice President can take charge as the acting president in case the President is permanently removed.

J.B. Pritzker accused Donald Trump of suffering from Dementia and demanded his removal from the office after the US President’s meeting with the top generals last week, where Trump said cities like Chicago should be transformed to “training grounds for our military.”

Calling publicly for Trump’s removal for the first time, J.B. Pritzker said in a statement, “It appears that Donald Trump not only has dementia set in, but he’s copying tactics of Vladimir Putin. Sending troops into cities, thinking that that’s some sort of proving ground for war, or that indeed there’s some sort of internal war going on in the United States is just, frankly, insane and I’m concerned for his health. “There is something genuinely wrong with this man, and the 25th Amendment ought to be invoked,” as quoted by the Irish Star.

Post Trump’s meeting with the military officials last week, California Rep. Eric Swalwell also backed Pritzker’s call to invoke the 25th Amendment. He simply posted “25TH AMENDMENT” on his X profile. No caption needed.

On several occasions, Donald Trump’s geopolitical and other blunders have sparked calls for the 25th Amendment from the Democrats and the masses alike. The most recent example came during the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary, when he took credit for warning about Osama bin Laden before the 9/11 attacks.

“Please remember I wrote about Osama bin Laden exactly one year ago [sic] before he blew up the World Trade Center, and I said, ‘You got to watch Osama bin Laden,’” said Trump citing his book The America We Deserve. Soon after his speech, X was flooded with posts demanding the 25th Amendment.

Netizens have been sharing their concerns about Trump’s health and questioning whether he is capable of running the country effectively, especially given the current tumultuous government shutdown. “Time to INVOKE the 25th Amendment. Donald Trump’s cognitive decline is evident. He can’t properly do the job of U.S. President with Dementia, and he will only continue to decline. Republicans MUST stand for the people and do this immediately. Trump does not have the people at heart,” a user complained on X.

Another user added, “Seriously, if now isn’t the moment to consider the 25th Amendment, then when exactly would be?” Many pointed out how the U.S. President seems indifferent to the federal layoffs, crippling healthcare system and wrote, “Seriously, why aren’t we hearing more about the 25th Amendment from JD Vance and the GOP? When Trump seems completely detached from reality, it makes you wonder about their priorities. Strange right.”

Another X user added to the conversation, writing, “I agree 100 % we need to invoke the 25th Amendment and dump Trump! Before he destroys our Democracy, our economy and our American Values.”

It was only recently that Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump alleged that the U.S. President’s cognitive health has been deteriorating. “In terms of his functioning on a cognitive level absolutely there’s been deterioration. Donald is somebody with severe psychiatric disorders for decades that have remained untreated any illness you have that you don’t treat will worsen,” Mary Trump said during an interview earlier.

In addition to the ongoing rumors about Trump’s alleged dementia, recent news reports claimed that Google had blocked AI searches for Trump having dementia, after which Davis Thompson, spokesperson of the technology giant told The Verge, “As we’ve said, AI Overviews and AI Mode won’t show a response to every query.”

The only public knowledge about Trump’s health is that he suffers from a circulatory condition called chronic venous insufficiency. Sharing an update on Trump’s health condition this year, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described it as “common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

Donald Trump, during Joe Biden’s presidency, frequently claimed that the Democratic leader had deliberately hidden his health condition. However, he is often under scrutiny for being secretive about his health. Trump has also described himself as “the healthiest President that’s ever lived.”