JD Vance Makes TikTok Comeback Amid Shutdown – And the Internet Isn’t Having It

As the United States enters its sixth day of government shutdown, President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance have found new ways to keep themselves busy. Both of them unexpectedly returned to TikTok after months-long hiatus.

JD Vance shared his comeback post on the popular video app on Monday. “I got a little lazy the last few months, I was focused on the job of being VP, not enough on TikToks, that’s about to change,” Vance said with enthusiasm.

“So follow along and we’ll update you on what’s going on in The White House, Business of State. We’ll update you on what’s going on politically,” he added.

Vance also promised that he might occasionally post some “sombrero memes, here and there,” referring to MAGA’s social media posts trolling top Democratic leaders since the Senate shutdown.

Glad to be back on TikTok thanks to President Trump! Follow along over on TikTok for more updates from the White House, and maybe even some sombrero memes pic.twitter.com/ltHvzkNbls — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 6, 2025

This marks JD Vance’s first post since November 2024. His comeback post, however, has been met with massive trolling. His X post featuring the latest video is flooded with memes that show him either bald or with brown curly hair. Using one such troll picture, an X user wrote, “If you don’t make this your TikTok icon you will be missing out HUGE with your desired audience.”

If you don’t make this your TikTok icon you will be missing out HUGE with your desired audience pic.twitter.com/FiBi8QKWnB — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 6, 2025

Slamming the administration, someone tweeted, “So Trump bans TikTok, then brings it back and now it’s a “White House update channel”? Politics really is the best reality show ever.”

So Trump bans TikTok, then brings it back and now it’s a “White House update channel”? Politics really is the best reality show ever. — ADC Vanguard (@ADCVanguard_) October 6, 2025

Vance’s return to TikTok comes after Donald Trump signed an executive order last month, which will keep the popular app available in the US after a bipartisan bill in 2024 forced Chinese owners to either sell the app to an American company or face a ban citing national security concerns.

Trump’s executive order states that the app’s algorithm will be retrained and monitored by the U.S. company’s security partners, and the operations of the algorithm will be under the control of the new joint venture, which is reportedly valued at $14 billion, according to a report by Reuters.

After the deal, Trump wrote on Truth Social last month, “A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy.”

As Trump also returned to TikTok this week, he said, “To all of those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big.”

“Now, you’re looking at me in the Oval Office, and someday one of you are gonna be sitting right at this desk, and you’re gonna be doing a great job also,” the 79-year-old added.