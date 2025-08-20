“Thought TikTok Was Compromised by China!” – Trump Gets Mocked as White House Debuts on TikTok Amid National Security Threat

In a bizarre new twist, the White House has made its debut on TikTok. Donald Trump’s office posted a video on the Chinese app where Trump can be seen declaring, “I am your voice.”

‘Hello TikTok,” the official X page tweeted on Tuesday night. The TikTok video features multiple clips of Donald Trump doing his presidential duties. He is seen speaking at the podium, waving to his fans, and shaking hands with essential workers. As the video begins, Trump can be heard saying, “Everyday I wake up determined to deliver a better life for the people all across this nation. I am your voice.”

It is then followed by music and his further clips. The video is captioned, “America we are BACK! What’s up TikTok?”

HELLO TIKTOK 👋 pic.twitter.com/HY6SSEwAFs — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 20, 2025

The bio of the new TikTok account reads, “Welcome to the Golden Age of America.”

The White House’s debut on the Chinese app has raised eyebrows, as Trump isn’t exactly a big fan of the app. Back in 2020, the US government announced that it was considering banning the app after a proposal from Donald Trump, who was serving as the 45th POTUS at that time. Trump reportedly viewed the Chinese app as a national security threat.

A montage of Trump repeatedly bragging about banning TikTok is now surfacing online. Can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/ilIpiXIPkm — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 19, 2025

Even as he returned to serve his second term, the app’s fate in America hung in the air. TikTok users lived in fear that Trump could ban the app any day. But on his first day in the office, he signed an executive order instituting 75 days of non-enforcement of the ban. It was extended for another 75 days on April 4.

With the White House’s debut, fans are now assuming that the app is here to stay. According to a Reuters report, lawmakers in Washington are concerned that U.S. users’ data could fall into the hands of China’s government. Trump, on the other hand, is reportedly working on a deal for US investors to buy TikTok from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Trump, who initially wanted to ban the app, now has a soft spot for it. He believes that the app helped him gain support among young voters as he debuted on the app during his 2024 presidential campaign with the username @realdonaldtrump where he boasts 15 million followers as of date.

With the White House’s entry on the app, the administration aims to spread Donald Trump’s messages to a wider audience as TikTok has more than 170 million American users.

White House Press Secretary said, “The Trump administration is committed to communicating the historic successes President Trump has delivered to the American people with as many audiences and platforms as possible.”

“President Trump’s message dominated TikTok during his presidential campaign, and we’re excited to build upon those successes and communicate in a way no other administration has before,” she added.

White House’s controversial move to be on the Chinese app has drawn criticism across platforms. A user tweeted, “Ok! So Tik Tok is good now! Trump is just going to keep delaying shutting it down until he no longer needs it, I guess! No matter!”

Ok! So Tik Tok is good now! Trump is just going to keep delaying shutting it down until he no longer needs it, I guess! No matter! pic.twitter.com/K1NAcWVwxG — Tenor Connor (@scrapqueen65) August 20, 2025

Another wrote, “But have you found a buyer? You are allegedly king of the deal… or more like failure.”

The most common comments on TikTok and X were the demand to release the Epstein files. A critic even tweeted, “Epstein would be proud. So many young kids to choose from!”

“Thought TikTok was compromised by China!!!” a user took a dig at Trump, while another tweeted, “Another platform to lie on!”