“I’m Gonna Probably Fall” – Donald Trump’s Alarming Comment Fuels New Health Rumors

Beyond the drama of the shutdown in the U.S., another thing that has kept citizens extremely intrigued is the constant buzz surrounding Donald Trump‘s advancing age. The 79-year-old has frequently dominated headlines with buzz surrounding his ill-health and other ailments, including visible proof of him often stumbling down stairs and a recurring bruise on his knuckles, which continue to justify all the chatter. Amid all the trolling and apprehension that his health scare has caused among everyone, Trump’s recent comment acknowledging the onset of his geriatric age has left the internet divided.

Well, it all happened during the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration held in Norfolk, Virginia. From the very start, the event commenced 45 minutes beyond the scheduled time, leaving not just the spectators but also the unpaid government service members scorching in the morning sun. Later, when Trump did actually make an appearance on stage, his speech quickly shifted from acknowledging the Navy for their service to boasting about his own accomplishments and then ultimately slandering his opponents. Finally, it included a lingering remark on the lack of fitness among his predecessors in the presidential chair.

Trump, speaking to military leaders in Virginia, digressed about walking down stairs, saying he goes “very slowly” to avoid falling like other presidents and making it part of his legacy. pic.twitter.com/Ap9q27lirc — euronews (@euronews) October 1, 2025

Trump recalled how the former White House physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson, had declared him to be the healthiest president ever, between Bush and Obama. The current U.S. head said, “At a press conference, they asked [Jackson], ‘Who’s in the best shape? Who’s the healthiest? Who’s the strongest? Who’s the best physical specimen of the three?’ He said, ‘That’s easy: President Donald Trump,” Trump boasted to the crowd. “I said, ‘I love this guy.'”

Interestingly, Ronny Jackson, who is now a Congressman from Texas, had denied ever publicly stating that Donald Trump was healthier than Obama or any other U.S. President in the past, as per a report by Newsweek.

Coming back to Trump, he also took a jibe at his immediate predecessor, Joe Biden, who was 82 at the time, while commenting on his own advancing age. Trump remarked that the latter had to be very careful while walking down the stairs of the White House, adding that he himself also does the same, to avoid the possibility of falling one day. In his words, “We had a horrible, horrible president who had no clue what the hell was happening. The chances of him walking down those stairs successfully were not good,” he said. “And I have to be careful because one day I’m gonna probably fall. “I always say, ‘Walk down the steps nice and slowly.’ You ever notice? I don’t have to bop down the stairs. ‘Walk nice and slowly.”

🚨 BREAKING: DOWN GOES DONALD Trump just stumbled and almost faceplanted boarding Air Force One. I’ve been telling you — he drags his legs and he’s clearly not well. When Biden stumbled, the media lost its mind and Tapper wrote an entire fake “nonfiction” book. Where are they… pic.twitter.com/MZlHfbfDUJ — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 8, 2025

The fact that Donald Trump has already shown more than one sign of aging has been noticed by many observers. In fact, he has even once been spotted nearly stumbling on the stairs as he climbed to reach Air Force One. Meanwhile, in another instance, the current U.S. President was even seen losing his balance before his wife, the U.S. First Lady, Melania Trump, clutched him tightly, avoiding a fall. Moreover, buzz about his pale skin, a recurring bruise on his hand, and instances of jerky and incoherent speech have raised considerable doubts about something being actually wrong with Trump’s health.