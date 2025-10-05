“She Sounds Like a Toddler” – Melania Trump Trolled for Her Speech at Navy’s 250th Anniversary Event

During her remarks at an event honoring the Navy’s 250th anniversary this afternoon, First Lady Melania Trump began with an extremely awkward greeting. Wearing a white USA baseball cap, the First Lady stood on stage at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, gesturing to the thousands of Navy personnel before taking the microphone and reciting, “Hooya Navy.”

The audience paused awkwardly for a long time before applauding Melania’s introduction. The US Navy’s official battle cry, which is linked to Navy SEALs, was her welcome. Typically, it is used to express excitement, boost spirits, or confirm understanding.

BREAKING 🚨 Melania Trump stuns the U.S. Navy getting them pumped up by saying “Hooyah Navy” pic.twitter.com/jyFFGaOljC — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) October 5, 2025

Social media users quickly mocked the First Lady’s greeting. “Please make it stop,” a user on X said. “Cringe,” wrote another user. After Melania’s speech, her husband gave a speech as well, introducing himself with some Navy lingo and receiving a hearty round of applause.

She sounds like a toddler trying to figure out how to speak English — Red Teabag Apparatus (@DeesInYouTees) October 5, 2025

At such occasions, the First Lady certainly gives speeches, but she usually keeps them short, as she did today. The Slovenian native is regularly criticized for her speech errors and pronunciation. On X today, one user wrote, “MAGA are losing it over Bad Bunny but his English is better than Melania’s.”

Wow, that was lame 😂😂 — moonpie_magic (@moonpie_magic) October 5, 2025

Trump stated earlier today on Truth Social that he was not allowing the government shutdown to interfere with his plans, even if today’s event takes place in the midst of it. “I believe, ‘THE SHOW MUST GO ON!’ This will be the largest Celebration in the History of the Navy. Thousands of our brave Active Duty Service members and Military Families will be in attendance, and I look forward to this special day with all of them,” Trump wrote in Truth Social.

Because “they want to have illegal aliens come into our country and get massive health care at the cost to everybody else,” Trump said Democrats were complicit in the government shutdown. They were trying “to destroy this wonderful celebration of the US Navy’s Birthday,” he hinted today.

At the gathering, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also gave a brief speech, stating that he would let the audience hear from the “Commander in Chief.” A week before his presence, Hegseth hosted a gathering in Quantico, Virginia, where he called for the abolition of “woke” culture and unveiled new orders for soldiers that include “male-level” physical fitness requirements.

“If women can make it, excellent. If not, it is what it is,” he said earlier. “If that means no women qualify for some combat jobs, so be it. That is not the intent, but it could be the result.” “I don’t want my son serving alongside troops who are out of shape or in [a] combat unit with females who can’t meet the same combat arms physical standards as men,” Hegseth added.

Hegseth’s comment faced a lot of criticism, with the internet calling him a sexist for implementing such bizarre remarks about women in the military.