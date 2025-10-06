The Curious Case of Donald Trump and Bruised Hand Coated in Makeup – Pics Go Viral Again

US President Donald Trump just made his first public appearance in four days. While a section of the Internet was busy grilling Trump’s response to the ongoing government shutdown and mass federal layoffs, some netizens have been busy focusing on the new pictures of him with bruised hands covered in make-up, raising health concerns.

The pictures of Donald Trump’s recent public appearance with the bruised hands coated in make-up momentarily eclipsed a section of X. For proof, if proof is required, zoomed-in pictures of the US President have been reposted on social media.

Nothing escapes the Internet’s eye, and the latest photographs of Donald Trump are not an exception. Eagle-eyed fans posted zoomed-in screenshots and wrote, “Lotsa makeup again on Trump’s right hand again.”

It’s always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner! Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President’s Residence last night.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XDsXyj8oD — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 3, 2025

Reflecting on the government shutdown situation, another user pointed out, “Nervous much? Crawling out of his basement after several days of hiding from Democrats during Republican controlled government shutdown isn’t a good look for Trump. Neither is seeing Trump’s cankles, bruised hand caked with makeup and listening to his nonsensical slurred speech.”

The 79-year-old President, who has been actively trolled for his signature style (read heavy tan, staple blonde hair and oodles of make-up) on multiple occasions, came under scrutiny again with remarks like “Trump’s got to have someone do his hand makeup, Jeez” and “Trump isn’t doing much of anything but golfing, styling what’s left of his hair, applying makeup to his face and hand, and stewing in what’s left of his mind” popping up.

Let’s just say, the make-up talks were not ending anytime soon. A user wrote, “To be fair, Trump does go unhinged with the fake tan, pancake makeup. So, into it that there’s makeup on his hand.” Another one noting, “Good Lord, Trump’s makeup is extra thick, like mortuary makeup, what’s he hiding? And the hand bruise is back. The man is unwell and you are covering for him.”

The curious case of Donald Trump, his bruised hands and layers of make-up continued with more inputs from active users. With one of them writing, “There needs to be more purple undertone to neutralize the orange for the face makeup. The makeup artist also did an obviously terrible job covering Trump’s hand bruise.” Another one echoed, “Trump needs to get a touch up soon… Hair, bronzer, hand makeup. His personality, however, is beyond repair.”

This isn’t the first time that Donald Trump’s make-up and discoloured hands have led to chatters of public concern. Just a few days ago, a picture posted by Vice President JD Vance, along with wife Usha, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump became the object of Internet attention. The picture, which happens to be from a dinner, was captioned, “It’s always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner! Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President’s Residence last night.” However, it was the President’s hand that instantly became a topic of discussion.

A brief refresher for those who require one. In August, pictures of Donald Trump taken with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at The White House trended a great deal after the Internet observed noticeable bruise on Trump’s hand covered with makeup.

The health concerns were first addressed by White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella and press secretary Karoline Leavitt in July this year. According to Forbes, the letter released stated that the bruising “is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

The letter also stated that “there was no evidence of arterial disease or deep vein thrombosis (DVT),” Forbes added, citing the letter released by the White House. “President Trump remains in excellent health,” the White House maintained.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s tan-free pictures have been circulating like wildfire on social media. A Reddit thread features technologically tweaked pictures of Trump sans his signature tan. Sharing the edited pictures, a user on Reddit wrote, “I removed Trump’s orange makeup to see how he looks underneath it.”