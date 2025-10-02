Government Shutdown? Donald Trump Says ‘No’ as He Pressures GOP to Prioritize Agenda

A total government shutdown in America questioned Donald Trump and his administration’s credibility! On October 1, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), essential national security and public safety services faced disruptions after Congress failed to pass a new funding bill. After remaining silent throughout the day, the 79-year-old took to Truth Social late Wednesday night. (We knew this was coming.)

His silence amidst such a significant incident sparked outrage on social media platforms. The POTUS quietly reappeared on his social media platform and wrote, “Republicans must use this opportunity of Democrat-forced closure to clear out dead wood, waste, and fraud. Billions of Dollars can be saved. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

“Republicans must use this opportunity of Democrat forced closure to clear out dead wood, waste, and fraud. Billions of Dollars can be saved. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/8h6evugtPR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 2, 2025

As per The Daily Beast, Trump followed the post with a series of reposts supporting his stance. These included a meme of him signing an executive order captioned, “Cry all you want. He’s doing exactly what I hired him for,” and another simply reading “Winning.” This update came after his administration received thousands of comments questioning his promises and so-called big talk.

Donald Trump spoke about eliminating “waste and fraud,” mentioning his previous attempts to save money. He also noted that Trump and his administration created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) right after he began his second term in January 2025. Tesla CEO Elon Musk led the department.

DOGE aimed to reduce federal spending by slashing jobs and canceling leases. However, it quickly collapsed after Musk burned through an estimated $21.7 billion in taxpayer funds with few results. Soon after its closure, Musk and Trump’s newfound friendship fell apart due to political differences, and Musk launched his own political party.

Amidst the chaos caused by the government shutdown, the Republican Party, along with President Trump, claimed that Democrats were responsible for it. They accused the Democrats of pushing for extreme spending measures, including proposals to offer health care to undocumented immigrants, which had been an ongoing issue of debate for the past week.

Democrats shut down the government because President Trump and Republicans will NOT FORCE American taxpayers to pay for free health care for illegal aliens. 🔥 @PressSec pic.twitter.com/Bd8098Xht2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 1, 2025

Meanwhile, CNN host Erin Burnett opened OutFront by calling attention to Donald Trump’s unexpected silence. However, spokesperson Abigail Jackson released a statement defending the administration’s stance.“The Trump Administration wants a straightforward and clean CR to continue funding the government, the exact same proposal that Democrats supported just six months ago,” Jackson claimed.

This is the first shutdown in six years. The government’s last shutdown, from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019, was the longest in history, lasting 35 days. Then the issues were regarding building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Under Trump’s rule, Democrats urged the administration to provide funding to build a wall.

The shutdown caused major disruptions, and ultimately, Trump agreed to a temporary spending deal that reopened the government without giving money to construct the wall. Furthermore, during Trump’s absence right after the shutdown, CNN’s Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny suggested the POTUS might be purposely quiet and simply waiting for the right time to talk about it. (npr.org).

Zeleny also reported that the Trump administration is actively working to redirect or withhold about $26 billion in previously approved funding, after Democrat-led states started it. As the current situation remains fragile, the upcoming weeks will be crucial to determine further developments regarding this issue.