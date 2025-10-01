Donald Trump has failed to practice what he preached in 2013. The President’s previous criticism of Barack Obama has backfired following the recent government shutdown. Trump had criticised the shutdown that happened during the former President’s stint as a “disaster,” not knowing what was waiting for him in the future.

Ironically, this is the fourth time the government has undergone a total shutdown while Trump has been in office. Unfortunately, there was no way the now-President could have foreseen his future when he made the scathing comments about the Obama administration.

While Obama was in office, the government shut down when the GOP demanded that their terms be met regarding the Affordable Care Act. The Act, also known as Obamacare, was opposed by the Democrats, who wanted it to be replaced. The shutdown lasted for 16 days and took place in 2013.

“The interesting thing is that in 25, 50, or 100 years from now, when they talk about the government shutdown, they’re going to be talking about the president of the United States, who the president was at that time,” Trump was heard saying on Fox & Friends.

He claimed that when the moment is recalled in history, people would label the Obama administration a “disaster.” The President did not know how his own words would come to haunt him back when he took office a few years later.

During his first Presidency, Trump experienced the shutdown firsthand while he was in office. The 2018 shutdown lasted 35 days, making it the longest government shutdown the nation has ever seen.

“We don’t want it to shut down,” Trump was heard admitting during the time. When the shutdown took place during the Obama administration, Trump was quick to label it as a “tremendously negative mark on the President of the United States.”

If only the real-estate mogul knew what was in store for him, he might’ve practiced caution while making the scathing statements. Interestingly, the President saw two more shutdowns during his first term in office alone.

“Problems start from the top, and they have to get solved from the top, and the president’s the leader,” Trump said while the government shutdown was ongoing in 2013. He then went on to advise Obama to get everybody in a room and take the “lead.”

Instead of borrowing wisdom from his past self, the President has decided to pass the blame onto the Democrats for the current government shutdown. “They want to give Cadillac Medicare to illegal aliens … at the cost to everyone else,” he claimed while explaining why the negotiation had failed.