Donald Trump revealed that he has a “big, big surprise” for his Democrat rivals. On Thursday, he warned that a surprising future awaits the blue states that go for the Democrats. During his statement, the president expressed his confidence that Republicans will conquer the U.S. midterm elections, keeping the federal government in full control. On Thursday, Trump dismissed the ancient theory that the running president’s political party always struggles to secure seats in Congress in the midterm.

Talking to the Republican Governors Association, he declared, “I think the midterms are going to be a big, big surprise.” Trump noted that in the last eight elections, the president’s team always struggled to win seats, but that’s going to change this time as he thinks, “…so far, we are very popular.”

He issued a warning on Thursday, saying, “The red states are going to do good, and the blue states, I don’t know, maybe they’ll totally disappear off that map.” It came out as a stern threat, as the president seemingly attacked the blue states that go for Democrats.

His warning was intended to cite the controversy over gender as Trump added, “I say we become the party of common sense. Men in women’s sports is not a winner for them.”

Meanwhile, although Donald Trump will not be able to constitutionally participate in the next presidential election for a third term, he has still been stockpiling election cash. He revealed that he had $608 million in his war chest, which his party had raised in three weeks. He plans on spending the money on some of “his friends.”

“So we’ve got that money, and I got to spend it somewhere, and they tell me, I’m not allowed to run, I’m not sure. Is that true? I’m not sure,” Trump asked with laughter, indicating that his backers have been pouring in “massive financial support. ”

“So I can’t spend it on me. I guess that means I’m going to be spending it in some of my friends, right? A lot of my friends,” he declared on Thursday.

TRUMP RAISED $608 MILLION IN THREE WEEKS FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY CAMPAIGNS. President @realDonaldTrump: “I think midterms are going to be a big surprise!” pic.twitter.com/MiWZgJnQZ4 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) February 21, 2025

To see whether Trump’s plans will help his Republican Party prevail in the 2026 elections or not, we must wait. However, so far, the poll numbers are in his favour. Although his approval ratings have slightly declined since his first week back in the office, the latest CBS poll revealed that voters have been giving him a thumbs up overall. From slashing DEI to laying off federal workers, he moved quite quickly with an avalanche of executive orders and plans to remake the federal government.

“We’re giving credit for having the best four weeks that anybody’s ever had as an opening. So now a few more weeks like this and we’re going to be a great shape,” the president said on Thursday.

There is more good news for the president’s GOP. Cook Political Report found that the Republicans have more advantage in the upcoming Senate elections. To beat their current hold of a 53-47 majority in the upper chamber, Democrats must need to net four seats.

While House Republicans have a narrow majority, they plan on keeping control of that chamber. For this, they will assemble the Trump voters. Rep. Richard Hudson told the Daily Beast, “Trump – he’s still the incumbent president. He still can do rallies and be in mail pieces, and so he’s an incredible partner for us.”