Donald Trump Targets WFH Federal Employees While Spending $11M on Golf in a Month

It has been a month since Donald Trump took office, and things have changed drastically since the last government. Ever since Trump took an oath to office, he has been targeting federal workers. From probationary employees to union workers, the President has hit their own set of opinions about different sects of federal employees, and he is not shying away from expressing them.

The latest group of federal employees under his radar are those who work from home. Donald Trump has made his disdain towards them very public. He has called work-from-home employees out for not having work ethics and wasting time shopping, playing tennis, or just lounging around all the time.

The irony of the statement is not lost on everyone. Trump made these statements while spending the fourth day straight on his golf course in Florida. CNN has reported that the president arrived at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for President’s Day weekend. He came on the course at 10 am in the morning as he had done for the whole weekend. He stayed on the course for 4 hours before returning to his resort home.

Presidents moving back to their home town for an extended weekend is not a new occurrence. However, presidents are known to move with their whole staff and with a week’s worth of work. The presidential duties do not take an off, and the trappings of the Oval Office don’t have weekends off. However, President Trump seems to have missed this memo, and he teases his next shot.

BREAKING: With two more planes falling out of the sky in Arizona, Medicaid in danger, and prices for eggs skyrocketing, Trump is enjoying his third weekday in a row playing golf with the country in chaos. Imagine the outrage if President Biden did this.pic.twitter.com/VyV1DViV2A — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 19, 2025

Donald Trump and his love for golf is not new, and it borders on obsession. According to the Government Accountability Office, in his first month in office, Donald Trump has so far spent $11 million on golf trips. These numbers are calculated based on the tally of his first term in office and his trips to Mar-a-Lago.

According to the Huffington Post, Trump has played golf at his own facilities nine times in his first 30 days in office. He has gone on a golf excursion every weekend since taking office again on January 20.

According to the trump Golf Tracker website, out of 29 days in office so far, trump has spent 7 of them golfing — that’s 24% ALREADY. What a fucking freeloader. pic.twitter.com/6TQr8GEQ6V — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 19, 2025

The GAO estimated that each trip would cost $3,383,250 in total. Air Force One’s round-trip flight cost about one-third of that. Other costs included paying for the Coast Guard to station heavily armed boats in the Intracoastal Waterway and a gunship in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast. This also includes flying down vehicles, including two presidential limousines, for Donald Trump’s motorcade.

In the four weekends he has been in office thus far in his second term, Trump has played golf at his own resorts. During his Mar-a-Lago vacations, three of the four have been at his West Palm Beach course; however, one trip included a leg to New Orleans to see the Super Bowl, which decreased the golf-related total by roughly $546,000.

So one month in and Trump has already spent nearly $11 million on golf trips. But DOGE is gonna cut waste, amirite? — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) February 19, 2025

DOGE, however, seems to turn a blind eye when it comes to these expenses, as there have been no comments from Elon Musk about any of these reports in the media. Musk has completely ignored such reports on his social media platform, too.

Similar to him, the MAGA base remains unimpressed by these calculations and deems it worth it if the President Donald Trump could “save” the nation.