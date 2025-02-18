Is Donald Trump ‘Just Golfing’ Through His Presidency? New Stats Leave Americans Baffled!

It’s only been a month that Donald Trump has been back at his office and in a shocking revelation by Trump Golf Tracker, it appears that the American President has spent almost 24.14% of his presidency playing golf. This means he was out playing golf 7 days during the first 29 days of his second term.

Trump Golf Tracker has used publicly available data to collect the mentioned information. This site also previously mentioned that Trump had visited the “Trump Organisation property on 428 of the 1,461 days of his first presidential term.”

Alt Media has made the tracker, which revealed that during his first Presidential term, Trump played 261 rounds of golf. Adam Parkhomenko and Sam Youngman, who are former DNC field director and former White House correspondent, respectively, are the minds behind Alt Media.

The data release has created an uproar of reactions from the citizens as various posts were seen on Reddit where people came up with different opinions. One user mentioned “Honestly I wish he was golfing 100% of the time.” Another user showed their support to this statement, saying, “Yeah, golfing is literally the least harmful thing he can be doing right now.”

One user however did not take the matter so lightheartedly and mentioned “Guy is working a part time job.” Another user added, “Glad he’s enjoying retirement.” Quickly after he came back as the President, Trump has already been changing a lot of things, a number of which have been attracting criticism from Americans.

Moreover, Trump’s decision to involve Elon Musk in core political matters have also drawn significant scrutiny from various media houses and the Time Magazine even went to the extent of showing Elon Musk behind Trump’s desk at the White House, hinting at the fact that it is probably Musk who is making a lot of decision on behalf of Trump.

The Trump administration has also started toward amending the policies that were inclusive and this has put the LGBTQA section of America in danger. From asking government officials to erase any kind of pronouns from their email signatures to the decision of keeping only male and female bathrooms at various facilities, Trump has brought forth some radical changes since he was elected.

Now, with the data showing how a significant amount of his time was spent golfing, netizens have also pointed out that prices of daily usage things like gasoline and eggs have been skyrocketing. Presently, eggs cost $7.74 a dozen and gasoline price stands at $3.13 per gallon.

Trump has previously also been subjected to scrutiny because of his golfing habits and he had claimed that he spent less time golfing than Barrack Obama during similar timelines of their presidency. However, CNN had pointed out that it was not true and Trump had, indeed, spent more time on golfing than Obama.

With this new information doing the rounds, it now remains to be seen if and when Trump responds back to the media like he did the last time. He has however, not commented on this yet.