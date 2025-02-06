Donald Trump Fired an Army Woman for ‘Excessive Focus’ on DEI Initiatives—Then Gave Her a Shocking Ultimatum

Donald Trump has made a chaotic return for his second term as President in the White House. From direct warnings to Iran, deportation disarray, and a tabloid-worthy statement about the U.S. recognizing only two genders, it looks like he’s not here to keep calm.

Just when people thought they had enough, it has been revealed that Trump has pulled another shocking move. As per sources, the president’s administration gave the former highest-ranking woman in the military just three hours to vacate her home!

Shocking right? According to The New York Times, Linda Fagan, an ex-Coast Guard commandant, was fired by President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. She was terminated for “excessive focus” on her emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. She was also charged with failure to address border security threats and her handling of sexual assault allegations at the Coast Guard Academy.

Fagan served as the 27th Commandant of the Coast Guard starting on June 1st, 2022. She was tasked with overseeing all global Coast Guard operations and 42,000 active-duty, 7,000 reserve, and 8,700 civilian personnel, as well as the support of 21,000 Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers.

Linda Fagan was given a 60-day waiver to secure new housing, but Homeland Security officials allegedly informed acting Coast Guard Commandant Kevin Lunday that “the president wants her out of quarters.”

Lunday then informed Fagan, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, that she had three hours to get out. Shortly after that, her team received a call from aides to Sean Plankey, a DHS senior adviser and retired Coast Guard officer, instructing her to leave the house unlocked so the interior could be photographed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Lemon (@donlemonofficial)

“It’s a really strange power play,” the Fagan ally said. A former U.S. military official told NBC News that Fagan left her residence with “many—maybe all—of her personal items and household goods still there.” She reportedly spent the night at a friend’s place. The U.S. Transportation Command is expected to oversee the relocation of Fagan’s belongings.

While a Homeland Security official stated that the agency would still provide her with new housing, an ally of Fagan claimed she was not offered an alternative. Furthermore, Fagan achieved immense success during Joe Biden’s term and had a robust career.

“She served a long and illustrious career, and I thank her for her service to our nation,” acting DHS secretary Benjamine Huffman said in a message to the Coast Guard, which is one of the five US military branches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congresswoman Aumua Amata (@repamata)

As per NDTV World, Admiral Fagan had led the Coast Guard since 2022 and previously held posts including vice commandant of the service. She “served on all seven continents, from the snows of Ross Island, Antarctica, to the heart of Africa, from Tokyo to Geneva, and in many ports along the way,” according to an archived snippet of her biography, which is no longer available on the Coast Guard website.