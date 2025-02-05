Donald Trump Set to Make History This Weekend—First Sitting President to Achieve THIS Feat!

When President Donald Trump held a massive rally at Madison Square Garden as part of his closing argument just nine days before the election, he told the crowd, “On issue after issue, Kamala broke it, but I’ll fix it.” Supporters held placards reading “Trump Will Fix It,” but little did people know that he was going to take it so seriously.

Besides being one of the most popular and controversial presidents in U.S. history, Trump is set to achieve another remarkable milestone. According to sources, throughout 59 iterations of the Super Bowl—the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL), the highest level of professional American football in the United States—no sitting U.S. president has ever attended the event. However, President Trump is about to change that, as reports reveal that he’s all set to make history by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to attend the Super Bowl.

In 2017, then-candidate Donald Trump criticized NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem, suggesting they should “find a country that works better for them.” As per The Guardian, in 2017, as president, he intensified his criticism, stating that owners should fire players who kneel during the anthem. In 2018, Trump continued his attacks, suggesting that players who kneel “maybe shouldn’t be in the country.”

Furthermore, in a separate development, the NFL has confirmed that the slogan “End Racism,” which has been instilled onto the Super Bowl field at the back of the end zone since 2021, would not be used at this year’s game. Instead, the slogans “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us” would be used at each end of the field.

Previously, Al Gore attended the Georgia Dome in Atlanta in 1994 to watch the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Buffalo Bills 30-13. George H.W. Bush was present at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan in 1982, where the San Francisco 49ers secured a 26-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, Spiro Agnew was in attendance at Miami’s Orange Bowl in 1971, when the Baltimore Colts won over the Cowboys 16-13.

Donald Trump will become the first sitting U.S. president to attend the Super Bowl. Trump will be going to New Orleans on Sunday as a guest of Saints owner Gayle Benson. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 4, 2025

According to Axios, Trump is also set to appear on a Fox interview for Super Bowl pregame coverage with Bret Baier. The interview will be taped at Trump’s estate at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air during the Fox pregame show at 3 p.m. ET. Earlier, former President Joe Biden opted not to sit with Fox News and CBS News in 2023 and 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Donald Trump refused an interview with NBC News in 2018 but agreed to interviews with Fox News’s Bill O’Reilly in 2017 and Sean Hannity in 2020. Furthermore, officials had already announced there would be over 2,700 state, federal, and local law enforcement members securing the game. With Trump visiting the games for the first time, we are sure security measures will be tightened, and tabloids will have a lot of steamy news to cover in the coming days.