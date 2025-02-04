Donald Trump to Bring Back Iconic Super Bowl Tradition That Joe Biden Boycotted

Donald Trump is planning on bringing back a significant Super Bowl tradition. Previously, Joe Biden scrapped them during his presidential term. As per the latest reports, the current president is interested in sitting in an interview with Fox News. Total Pro Sports reported that Bret Baier, the channel’s chief political anchor, will conduct the interview with Trump.

According to Fox News associate editor Hanna Panreck, the interview with Trump has already been pre-recorded. It will broadcast at 3:00 PM EST on Sunday, February 9, ahead of Super Bowl 59 at 6:30 PM EST.

Fox News also reported that Baier’s focus was on the significant goals for Trump’s second term in office. He was mostly asked about the new policies and executive orders over DEI, the transgender ban in the military, and more. The president was also likely asked about the controversy surrounding the ongoing new tariff imposed. Notably, the Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier hasn’t conducted a one-on-one session with Trump since 2023. So there’s some huge anticipation. Following the initial airing on the Super Bowl day, more portions of their interview will be broadcast on February 10. It will air via “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

The interview with the president had been a long ritual since 2009. Fox, CBS, and NBC, the three major channels that air the Super Bowl, always broadcast pre-taped interviews before kickoff. Former President Joe Biden sat for these interviews during the first two years of his presidential term. However, he rejected the invitations in 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, during his first term in office, Trump was also invited by NBC. However, he turned down the pre-superbowl interview in 2018. It was supposed to be aired before the major game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two sides had some dispute before the game regarding standing for the National Anthem. Following the Eagles’ victory, the president declined their White House invitation due to the dispute. Now that Trump is reviving this old tradition, many are curious to see how it pans out.

🚨NEWS: President Donald Trump will be interviewed by FOX during the Super Bowl pregame show of #Eagles – #Chiefs. 👀 This could get very interesting… pic.twitter.com/to00dihPPv — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 3, 2025

Trump has a long and complex history with the NFL. To say that it is also not a place of public interest, would be an understatement. The 78-year-old president has received donations from several team owners like Shad Khan, Jerry Jones, Jimmy Haslam, Robert Kraft, Woody Johnson, and more.

However, he also got embroiled in a dispute with Roger Goodell. Trump instructed the league to “fire” players who would not stand during the national anthem, criticizing the Commissioner’s performance. In addition, previously, many NFL players from the winning teams turned down the president’s White House invitations.