Travis Kelce’s ‘Red Flag’ Behavior Resurfaces Amid Super Bowl Win, Swifties Show Concern for Taylor Swift

Last year, Taylor Swift’s fans were really concerned after her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was caught up in a heated encounter during a live match. Many analyzed the moment, summarizing his behavior as a “red flag.”

Taylor Swift attended the 2025 Super Bowl AFL Championship match on January 26 to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. She was seen whispering encouraging words to him before the game. Following his win, the hitmaker celebrated the night with his beau. Travis Kelce‘s big night on January 26 brought back his infamous meltdown from the 2024 Super Bowl. The NFL star got embroiled in a controversy after his heated encounter with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was caught on live cameras. He was seen grabbing him by the arm, which led the 65-year-old coach to trip over to the side.

Following the incident, Swifties were really concerned about Kelce’s behavior, which was labelled as a “red flag.” As the clip from the match went viral, users on various social media platforms commented that Taylor should be aware of his temper tantrum. Many fans even asked her to break up with the NFL star.

And just like that I’m suddenly less excited about Travis Kelce. You don’t get to ape up someone all aggressive like just because you’re frustrated. Taylor, my darling, my dove, my lamb, this is a big red flag. pic.twitter.com/uaggVrGjnI — Kiersten Warren (@KierstenWarren) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce opened up a window for me to have a chat with my daughter about “red flags”. Anger and aggression is normal but when they show themselves willing to get physical, especially with people they trust and respect (like a coach) that’s dangerous. 🚩🚩🚩 #domesticviolence pic.twitter.com/4Wsr27Czbc — Torrey Snow WBAL (@TorreySnowWbal) February 12, 2024

At that time, body language expert Judi James analyzed the incident to determine Kelce’s behavior. “Emotions do run high in sports but this off-the-pitch behavior on an older man who not only does not look like the fittest guy out there but who is also rendered oblivious thanks to his headphones is not a good look,” she commented.

Describing the whole encounter, Judi concluded that his body language suggested “real anger.” She pointed out that his forehead veins were bulging while his mouth was wide open; occasionally, his jaw dropped when he shouted, and his whole face turned red at that moment.

The body language expert called his overall expression “ugly”. It was clear that she wasn’t very happy with Kelce’s behavior as well, just like the Swifties. However, she pointed out that while many fans like to praise him as a “true gent” or for being “protective” of Taylor, his encounter with Reid was just completely opposite.

James further talked about how such sudden emotional bursts can affect a relationship. “But like all unveiled behaviors during the early days of any serious relationship it’s probably better placed in the file marked ‘new partner profile’ than forgotten about altogether,” she noted.

However, almost a year has passed by since then, and the Fortnight singer has made it clear that she is totally in love with him. Not only did Taylor Swift attend his recent Super Bowl match, but she also embraced his win. The couple began dating in 2023 and has been going strong despite many rumors and controversies.