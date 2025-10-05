Plastic Surgery Expert Reveals Donald Trump’s Massive Spending to Hide His Hair Thinning

Donald Trump and his family aren’t just known for their life in the world of politics, but also for their lavish lifestyles, fashion statements, and plastic surgery rumors. Most members of the Trump family, especially the women, are believed to have gone under the knife at some point in their lives. However, the President himself hasn’t been able to distance himself from plastic surgery rumors.

Trump loves his hair, and the world knows it. Experts have suggested that the 79-year-old has spent a whopping amount to address his hair thinning. Dr. Gary Motykie, a celebrity plastic surgeon, has claimed that Trump spent nearly $160,000 on hair transplants. He believes that the President has undergone several hair surgeries, including hairline raising and flap technique surgeries, as reported by Irish Star.

BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump has undergone multiple cosmetic procedures including hair transplants and liposuction. pic.twitter.com/mfSvHdTEwW — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) May 21, 2024

He has estimated that Trump shelled out $80,000 on hair procedures. He then spent another $80,000 on veneers, which are basically white coverings placed on teeth to enhance their appearance. It comes after Donald Trump was accused of “photoshopping” his image with King Charles, as netizens noticed that Trump’s teeth were unbelievably white.

🚨 NOW: A photo was just released of President Trump with King Charles. Trump looks better and healthier than ever! This is a HISTORIC trip. The reception he got is one for the ages. America is respected again. pic.twitter.com/LltaavAYQu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 17, 2025

The outlet further noted that Trump might have spent more bucks on plastic surgery than his 55-year-old stunning wife, Melania Trump. In a chat with MailOnline, the expert noted that Melania hasn’t undergone massive surgeries, although she wants to maintain her youthful look.

However, he believes that the First Lady may have undergone a nose job, as well as cheek and lip fillers. But these are only speculations as Melania has never confirmed going under the knife. Instead, she once told GQ that she was against Botox and fillers. She expressed her desire to “age gracefully.”

Despite her denial, she is sometimes speculated to have undergone some procedures due to the Mar-a-Lago transformation. Experts have noticed how women in Trump’s inner circle look a certain way. They undergo similar cosmetic procedures and do a particular kind of heavy makeup to the point that they start sharing eerie similarities. For example, netizens noticed similarities between Karoline Leavitt and Erika Kirk. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is also believed to have undergone the Maga facelift.

Dr. Gary Motykie’s speculations about Trump undergoing some procedures don’t come as a shock. The President is quite sentimental about his hairline, and it became evident when he ranted about low water pressure in showers.

“I like to take care of my beautiful hair,” he said while signing an executive order to address the “War on Showers.”

Apart from the cosmetic procedures, Donald Trump is believed to apply makeup regularly. People can’t help but notice his fake orange tan that he sports daily. And on rare occasions when he doesn’t, it instantly hits the headlines.

Trump is also speculated to use makeup on his hand to hide his bruise. Trump’s health came under scrutiny as critics and fans noticed his bruised hands on several occasions a few months ago. His administration brushed off the concerns by stating that it was caused by frequent handshakes.

Since then, Trump is seen using heavy makeup to hide the bruises, or carefully placing his other hand on top of his bruised hand to avoid the spotlight on it.