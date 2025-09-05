Donald Trump Awkwardly Tries to Hide His Bruised Hands During Tech Dinner

Donald Trump’s hand bruise became a hot topic a few months earlier. Just when people were concerned about his potential cognitive decline, the Republican President began appearing with a strange bruise on the top of his right palm. He is often spotted concealing it with makeup, but that doesn’t fool the hawkeyed critics.

Recently, when asked about who Trump would pass the torch on to if something were to happen to him, Vice President JD Vance emphasized that the POTUS is in complete good health. However, the continuous appearance of his bruise says otherwise.

On Thursday night, Donald Trump and Melania Trump hosted a dinner at the White House with the Silicon Valley A-listers. In various clips from the televised evening, social media users pointed out how the President kept his hands hidden under the table all the time. This is unusual for someone who heavily relies on his hand gestures when making any statement.

When the cameras were rolling, Trump, who was seated beside Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, kept his hands folded in an attempt to presumably hide his bruise. Although, at some point, his hands popped up a few times, the POTUS quickly hidden them under the table, completely out of the sight.

#Trump is hosting the top tech CEOs for @WhiteHouse dinner #Zuckerberg to his right #Meta chief says ‘quite a group to get together’pic.twitter.com/EdTNyi8tnG — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) September 4, 2025

When the speculations about his bruised hands first surfaced, the White House came up with a range of statements and ways to keep them hidden. His administration admitted in July that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. It is a common condition where blood flow to the vein is disrupted. White House also blamed his swollen ankles on this condition.

Trump has also come up with a few strategies to keep his bruised hands and swollen ankles out of the headlines, so they have space for his unhinged activities. Earlier this week, he was seen placing his hands strategically behind a “Gulf of America” hat. Then, the photos of his meeting with the South Korean President last week were cropped and edited to not include his ankles.

TRUMP JOKES WITH THE MEDIA “I WANT TO THANK THE MEDIA, THEY’VE BEEN VERY NICE LATELY. ALTHOUGH, I’M STILL HERE…THEY MADE A COUPLE OF BAD PREDICTIONS.” – @POTUS calls out the media for their false reports concerning his health.@FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/r9TNYXt8CQ — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 4, 2025

Due to the constant health concerns, people often wonder if Trump is fit to serve his full term. Last week, when he briefly disappeared from the public view, many claimed that he might already be dead, with hashtags like #Trumpisdead taking over X (formerly Twitter).

During the Thursday dinner, Trump said referring to this, “I want to thank the media—they’ve been very nice lately. Although I’m still here.”

“They made a couple of bad predictions. That wasn’t good. I’ve never had that feeling before. I went to an event, and people were coming up to me saying, ‘You’re still here.’ And I thought, what do they mean by that? I hadn’t heard about this. Anyway, the press has been great in terms of this industry, and they understand its importance.”