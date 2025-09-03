Donald Trump Reappears After 7 Days! But Struggles to Conceal Blue Hand Bruises as Health Speculation Keeps Growing

President Donald Trump was supposed to make a special announcement on Tuesday at 2 pm from the Oval Office. The announcement followed teaser comments from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about an “exciting” development involving the Department of Defense. It was revealed that Space Command will be relocated to Huntsville, Alabama ( which will be known as Rocket City), from Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

The announcement reverses a Biden-era decision to keep it at its temporary base. Space Command is responsible for vital operations such as satellite navigation, troop communications, and missile launch detection. Both Alabama and Colorado have been considered the ideal places for the significant economic benefits they bring.

Before the announcement, many people thought it would be something even more significant, considering Donald Trump’s recent health diagnosis after he was spotted with blue bruises on his hands and swollen ankles. The POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) along with possible signs of developing knock knees.

As per The Irish Star, Trump has made a conscious effort to cover the bruising with concealer, but even during the announcement, viewers were distracted by unusual details in photos of the event. His hands looked like they were two different colors. His right hand looked slightly lighter and more heavily made-up compared to his left.

FULL TRANSPARENCY: Karoline Leavitt addresses speculation about President Trump’s bruised hand and swollen ankles pic.twitter.com/sKTgb9PYqT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2025

Netizens took to social media and started putting their thoughts out. “Look at the color difference between Trump’s right and left hand,” one user stated. “The bad hand is literally green.” Others noted the makeup: “Heavy makeup on the back of Trump’s right hand again,” and “You can still see major discoloration.”

“They look lifeless,” another commenter observed, adding to ongoing health concerns about Trump. As per the outlet, the bruising was described as “benign and common by White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella. It was reportedly likely due to frequent handshaking combined with aspirin use. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained the explanation, attributing it to “tissue damage from consistent handshakes,” during a press conference.

In addition, swollen ankles can occur due to long hours of standing. Barbabella said that tests also showed “normal cardiac structure and function,” and “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Information Network (@blackinformationnetwork)

However, Donald Trump may have Solar Purpura (also known as Senile Purpura), a harmless condition that causes bruising after minor skin trauma. This issue could be common amongst folks above the age of 50. ( Trump is 79). The characteristic purple marks appear on forearms and hands and can take about three weeks to fade.

Consistent sun damage could also increase the bruising, especially given the president’s hectic schedule of meetings and travel. People were worried about Trump after he kept a low profile for the last few days. The last time he was seen traveling was during the Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

🚨 BREAKING: Curiosity is rising: Trump hasn’t been seen in 3 days. No public events. No appearances. Silence everywhere. Speculation about his health & power moves grows louder…

Is it strategy or concern? 👀 What do you think—is this calculated or “Where is Donald Trump” pic.twitter.com/4AvG7heGUw — RX (@TheReal_RX) August 30, 2025

Therefore, when the announcement came through, everyone seemed super engrossed in it. What’s funny is that Trump’s health has always been one of the central topics of discussion both online and offline since he returned to office in January 2025.

Some people have claimed he is “unfit” for office, old, has a slurred speech, has the potential to develop dementia and Alzheimer’s, and so on. Despite reports from a health checkup in April 2025, which deemed the President in “excellent health”, the buzz won’t shut down.

Even though Trump dismissed the rumors, they fuel his PR image and keep him relevant. So why not? Please keep them coming!.