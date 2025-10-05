“They’re ALL Standing Weird” – Donald Trump and Melania’s Dinner Photo with the Vances Has the Internet in Stitches

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, dined with the Vice President JD Vance and SLOTUS Usha Vance, but the photo posted on social media didn’t go as planned; it quickly went viral instead. The shot was posted by the VP on his X handle, hoping to quiet rumors about Trump’s whereabouts after a week of speculation. “It’s always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner!” the VP captioned the post, adding that he and his wife were “so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President’s Residence last night.”

The picture featured both couples in formal attire: the men wore crisp suits, while the First Lady chose a sleek leather dress, and Mrs. Vance opted for a conservative black blazer with a black-and-white patterned skirt. The picture was supposed to give a vibe of admiration, but sparked online chaos instead.

A Threads user joked, “First day with our new arms!” and mocked the couple’s stiff, oddly posed stances. Another user joked – “Are those hands even real?” reflecting on Donald Trump’s hand, which has been on talks concerning his discolored and bruised hands. And that’s not all, the internet came up with more comments like – “They’re ALL standing weird, like have y’all met before?”

People also couldn’t get over their fashion contrast, especially between the two women. “Those women are dressed like polar opposites,” someone observed. “Idk why but the difference in Melania’s outfit and Usha’s is killllinggggg me,” another added. Amid the laughter, the photo also reignited earlier speculation about Trump’s relationship — not only with his wife but also with the Vice President and Second Lady. This isn’t the first time Trump’s interactions with Usha have raised eyebrows.

At the beginning of this year, during Donald Trump’s inauguration for his second Presidential term, he was apparently seen resting his hand on Usha’s back, and she was seen guiding her children, and this footage went viral. During the same event, Trump had gushed, “JD Vance is a great senator and a very, very smart one — but the only one smarter is his wife.” The 19-second clip resurfaced months later, with people reflecting on Usha’s poise and elegance in her Oscar de la Renta blush coat and taupe suede boots.

Meanwhile, Melania’s body language continues to fuel rumors about the state of her marriage. From her infamous 2017 hand-swatting incident in Israel to her visible scowl during Trump’s first inauguration, fans have been dissecting every move. By 2025, she had made only 19 public appearances as First Lady, and reports claimed she no longer lived full-time at the White House.

Adding to the whispers, insiders at Windsor Castle during the Trumps’ September visit alleged that the couple requested separate suites. What was meant to be a simple “family-style dinner” at the VP’s residence ended up becoming yet another viral moment — proof that in Trump world, even a posed photo can spiral into a political spectacle.