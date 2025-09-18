Donald Trump’s Hand Makeup Subtly Exposed by Royal Family – And Now Netizens Can’t Unsee It

Donald Trump’s health has been gaining much attention these days. Ever since his second term began, people have been awfully concerned about the 79-year-old’s health. In particular, many, including Mary Trump, think that he might be going through a cognitive decline. However, that’s not all!

For months now, the Republican President has been spotted with bruised hands covered in poor makeup. Now, the royal family has added fuel to the fire by posting photos from Trump’s state visit to the UK.

Netizens are wondering if they forgot to edit out his hand makeup or simply ignored it, intentionally or unintentionally. On Wednesday’s state banquet, Donald Trump once again showed up in his classic hand makeup, trying to conceal his bruise.

He was welcomed by King Charles III and Queen Camila inside Windsor Castle. The three posed for some photographs outside St George’s Hall. Melania Trump also joined them.

President Donald J. Trump and His Majesty King Charles III 🇺🇸🤝🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/bH0LXRdw6P — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 17, 2025

However, people couldn’t help but notice that the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the royal family chose to post a photo where Trump was not smiling. On top of that, his right hand was very much visible, which means his attempt to hide his bruise with concealer was also very much apparent in the photo.

Social media users also pointed out that there was something off about Donald Trump’s photos shared by the royal family account.

“Bro doesn’t look happy,” one user commented. Another shared a zoomed photo of his hand, seemingly trying to point out how his makeup didn’t match his skin tone, and just looked weird. “Subtle hand make up again I see,” a third commented, taking a jab at the POTUS.

🇺🇸 🇬🇧 This evening, The King and Queen welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to a State Banquet held in their honour at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/WbsbuprR05 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2025

One user also shared a zoomed photo of Trump’s legs in one picture, where his shoes seem to look a bit out of place. “An obvious deformity of the lower extremity. To the point where the shoes aren’t shoeing well,” the X user wrote.

If Trump’s bruised hand sparked concerns, his swollen ankle added fuel to the fire. Since the last few months, many have noticed that Trump’s ankles are swollen. The White House explained that the POTUS has been diagnosed with CVI or chronic venous insufficiency. It is a condition where the blood flow from the legs back to the heart is disrupted.

The White House also claimed that the bruise on his right hand is due to “frequent handshaking.” In addition, they also blamed it on the use of aspirin.