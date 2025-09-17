79-Year-Old Trump Faces Scrutiny Over Swollen Ankles and Odd Behavior During UK Visit

According to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the White House Medical Unit evaluated the 79-year-old President Donald Trump in July due to his swollen ankles. Even at a meeting in the Oval Office earlier this month, the president’s swollen ankles were visible. Trump’s drooping face, bruised hands, and mental blunders have all contributed to rumors regarding his health.

However, the president might be dealing with more urgent issues. Protesters greeted Trump upon his arrival in the United Kingdom by projecting pictures of him with infamous sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the famous Windsor Castle.

“In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs,” Leavitt said at the time. “In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit.”

Trump had chronic venous insufficiency, a common ailment where veins struggle to send blood back to the heart, according to the results of the test.

His doctor, Dr. Sean Barbabella, stated that the president was still “in excellent health.” To reassure the public that Trump was “the healthiest president this nation has ever seen” and was “mentally and physically sharper than ever before,” the White House also referenced discredited physician Ronny Jackson, who served as the President’s doctor throughout his first term.

Protesters unfurled a huge poster of the former close friends Epstein and Trump on Monday in a similar stunt. Before traveling to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, Trump and the first lady are spending their first night in the United Kingdom at Winfield House, the official residence of the U.S. ambassador in London.

Trump has just landed in Stansted Airport in a State visit to the #UK. He’s being transported via helicopter to stay at the #American Ambassador’s residence in London pic.twitter.com/SSGQb6hE4H — Mal Kash (@Mal_Kash1) September 16, 2025

“They have never used Windsor Castle like this before. They use Buckingham Palace. I don’t want to say one is better than the other, but Windsor Castle is the ultimate,” Trump remarked to reporters on Tuesday. However, First Lady Nancy and then-President Ronald Reagan stayed overnight at Windsor Castle in 1982.

Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer are anticipated to announce a multibillion-dollar economic agreement that will prioritize nuclear power, science, and defense technologies.

NEW: U.S. President Donald Trump has departed Air Force One at Stansted Airport in the UK for his historic second state visit. pic.twitter.com/t8Qd16wCfx — Charlie Simpson 🇬🇧 (@CharlieSimpsonA) September 16, 2025

“Swollen ankles at the World Cup. Bruised hand at today’s press availability. Is the Trump administration hiding the President’s health?” one user posted on X. Another commented on his posture, saying, “He walks slumped over and sits in a manner that suggests he may be compensating for some breathing difficulty.”

On the first full day of his historic second state visit, the US President praised the UK as a “very special place.” The US president told reporters on Tuesday evening he “loves” the UK. “I have a lot of things here that warm my heart,” he said. “I want to tell you. It’s a very special place.”