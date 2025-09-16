Donald Trump’s Strange Habit Exposed by Pam Bondi Sparks Fears of ‘Early Warning Sign’ of Fatal Illness

Pam Bondi praised Trump for his energy and how no one can keep up with him. She stated, “none of us know when he sleeps.” She meant the president works all the time, but it has sparked concerns as it could be contributing to Trump’s poor health.

Experts believe that 79-year-old Trump may not be able to function or get a fatal disease if he keeps up with his current sleep lifestyle. Earlier JD Vance also revealed the same thing about Trump who usually calls him at night to discuss important things.

Vance told Fox News, “Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2:00 in the morning, and then he’ll call you at 6:00 in the morning about a totally different topic. It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?”

JD Vance says Trump never sleeps, calling staff at 2 a.m. and up at 6. At 79, chronic sleep deprivation wrecks judgment. Add a history of Adderall use and dozing off at important events, and America is being run on fumes. pic.twitter.com/uvqwg8A9lq — Chetter 📢🗽⚖💙 Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) September 7, 2025

Repeatedly, Trump’s sleeping habits and lack of it has been a hot topic. Over the past few months, there has been a rise in speculation related to Trump’s health. When he was out of the public eye for days, his death rumors reached an all-time high.

Several netizens have come forward with their theories, even suggesting heart disease or a stroke that may have changed Trump’s face permanently. As per experts, sleeping less can lead to Alzheimer’s while causing a decline in cognitive abilities.

At his age, Trump is also susceptible to dementia, as one of the symptoms includes insufficient sleep. Bondi may have given her statement, seeing its positive side, but sleeping less can send a person to an early grave, people have pointed out.

Time to put grandpa Trump to bed.

Without Provigil, the man can barely stay awake for two hours.

Joe Biden can still run rings about him this very day pic.twitter.com/atqPNJVvOh — Bill wolf (@Wwolfhunt) September 11, 2025

One X user posted, “It’s a sign/symptom of dementia, Pam, in which their days/nights get switched around. At his age and medical issues, well, anything could happen,” another user joked, “He was sleeping at the U.S Open.”

Several times, Trump has been seen dozing off at important events like the Pope’s funeral and military parade. So, not sleeping at night may also add to his midday slump.

Sleepy Don Drowsy Again: In what has become a frequent sight, a very low-energy Trump can barely manage to stay awake in midday at the Pennsylvania Energy & Innovation Summit. He would HATE it if this video went viral. Make sure everyone sees this!pic.twitter.com/QJLf2HGqVR — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) July 15, 2025

Chronic insomnia can lead to changes in the brain and a decline in thinking skills. All those times when Trump has slurred speech or isn’t able to comprehend what reporters are asking him could be pointing us in this direction. Many believe that he may already be suffering from a fatal disease.