“What Is Going On Here?” – JD Vance Admits He’s Rattled by Donald Trump’s One Strange Habit

Vice President JD Vance revealed his experience so far working with Donald Trump during his second term. He appeared on a Fox News interview with Lara Trump, where she asked him different questions ranging from possible presidential tickets for 2028 to their work strategies.

The president’s daughter-in-law asked him what the most surprising part of being the VP is! He replied, “There are so many surprising things.”

He further added, “One thing I’ve learned just working with him every day is, he doesn’t have an off switch, he’ll call you at 12:30 or at 2 in the morning and then he’ll call you at 6 in the morning about a totally different topic.”

Trump has been known to sleep very little during his term and to keep working late. Sometimes he’s seen going on Truth Social rants when he stays up at night. Vance adds that he often questions Trump: “It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night? Like, what is going on here?”

According to Howard Lurnick, Commerce Secretary, Trump often calls him around 1 am, so, the rumors about Trump sleeping less than five hours at night are true. However, in many public appearances, such as the Pope’s funeral and military parade, he was seen dozing off while sitting.

I love this answer from .@VP JD Vance regarding running for the presidency in 2028. A man of sound character! pic.twitter.com/RxSD6GUVWA — Erica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@EricaRN4USA) September 7, 2025

Vance also revealed how the two have worked so far with a divide-and-conquer strategy, and like running parallel campaigns in different regions. For instance, if Vance is speaking in Wisconsin, then Trump will be in Michigan to address the people.

They work on parallel tracks to get more work done. Moreover, Vance appreciated that Trump likes to empower his people to do various things and that he offers encouragement for different roles in the government.

Lara asked Vance about the 2028 elections and his take on Democrats having potential nominees for president. Vance replied that there are so many people who are trying to mimic Trump’s style and he is who he is.

Q: Many expect you to run in 2028. Will you? J.D. Vance: I’m focused on my job now. If we do well in 2025–26, we’ll talk in 2027. Americans are sick of politicians chasing the next job. This is the most important job I’ve had—besides being a father. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Klx0f5IKKd — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) September 7, 2025

He added, “I don’t think that much about the Democrats who people say are going to run in 2028, and I’m sure they’re going to be people completely out of the blue.” For now, Vance only wants to focus on the job and the rest of politics, where it takes care of itself.

He emphasized on the good news of accomplishing a lot in this term. Vance further claimed that people are happy with their job. He also talked about the “mess they inherited from the last president,” with inflation rising and an open southern border.