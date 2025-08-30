JD Vance’s ‘Ready to Be President’ Remark Days Before Trump Death Rumors Took Over the Internet Has Fans Raising Eyebrows

The Vice President, JD Vance has acknowledged that he is ready to become the President of the country if required and has also commented on the current health of Donald Trump specially in the situation where he has suddenly disappeared from the public eye. Vance said that he is ready to become president in the event of a “terrible tragedy”, just days before wild internet rumors claimed Donald Trump had died in office.

These speculations took a hike following Donald Trump taking a rare two-day break from public appearances, that online claims skyrocketed stating there must have been something seriously wrong with his health. Besides, this situation has come up amidst the President suffering with some health issues, that includes a badly bruised hand along with swollen ankles

The Vice President on the other hand, who hasn’t been seen in some of the crucial meetings recently, sat for an exclusive interview with USA TODAY on August 27. And in that interview itself, he was asked if he is ready to take up the role of commander in chief, to which the 41 year old father delivered a clear and confident response.

“I’ve gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days,” he stated, before explaining that Trump, despite being the oldest president ever inaugurated, was in “incredibly good health. He’s got incredible energy.” He continued: “Tragedies happen. And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

However, as per Vance there’s no indication of slowing down from the current President – “He’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning.”

The chatter around Trump’s health has only grown louder, with social media buzzing after his rare two-day disappearance from the spotlight. In today’s climate, even the smallest absence can spark chaos online, and in Trump’s case, it quickly snowballed into full-blown conspiracy theories claiming he had died in office. Add in the photos showing a badly bruised hand and swollen ankles, and the rumor mill has been working overtime.

WOW! JD Vance is a heavy favorite to be the next President, per Kalshi pic.twitter.com/UiAvtW3bVw — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 8, 2025

Some critics pounced on Vance’s “terrible tragedy” comment, calling the timing a little too eerie given the online frenzy. But others argue he was simply being realistic — every vice president is expected to be ready for the unthinkable. And at just 41, with a young family and a rapidly rising political profile, Vance clearly wanted to project confidence in his ability to step up if history ever forced his hand.

Still, Vance was careful not to fuel the speculation. He doubled down on Trump’s stamina, describing him as the last person making calls at night and the first person up in the morning. Whether you believe the rumors or not, the one thing that’s clear is that Trump’s every bruise, break, or day off is going to be watched — and dissected — like never before.