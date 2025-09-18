Trump’s Receding Hairline Steals the Spotlight During UK State Visit—Unedited Photos Leave Nothing to Hide!

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in the U.K. on September 17 for a state visit. This highly publicized visit is the second time the couple have stepped on British soil. The last time the duo came was in 2019, when they met the late Queen Elizabeth. This time, the couple met the royal family, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, and Prince William, at Windsor Castle.

Donald and Melania Trump were welcomed with a grand royal salute. Over 1,300 military personnel were present for the occasion, which included a ceremonial flyover by nine Hawk T1 jets trailing red, white, and blue smoke. Meanwhile, from her striking purple hat to a bold, canary yellow off-the-shoulder gown worn during a formal state banquet, some praised Melania’s style. In contrast, others criticized the dress as “inappropriate” for the occasion.

Trump fell asleep with hanging lips while sitting next to King Charles while he was talking. 👀 pic.twitter.com/9lcDVh5Tzm — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) September 17, 2025

According to Nicki Swift, Trump also found himself in the spotlight, not just for diplomatic reasons, but also for a more personal matter: his increasingly visible bald spots. During the welcome, Donald Trump opted for his usual dark suit, pairing it with a purple tie that faintly coordinated with his wife’s Christian Dior jacket and skirt.

However, photos captured Trump sitting beside King Charles during the Beating Retreat ceremony, with his thinning hair and pink scalp visibly exposed. In addition, his styling team faced criticism for their poorly executed attempt to conceal his receding hairline. The sharp contrast between Trump’s bronzed facial skin and the bright white area near his scalp looked off.

While the 79-year-old’s hair, tacky makeup skills to appear tanned, and weird tie choices have always been the ultimate talk of the tabloids, his hairline has become more sparse in recent months, which was especially prominent during those public moments. Furthermore, reports from January 2025 revealed that the hair loss pattern might be genetic, as Trump’s youngest son, Barron, might also be experiencing it at 19.

Trump arrives in England. Look how pale his temples and ears are compared to the ridiculous makeup he insists upon. pic.twitter.com/7BrNdwABE5 — Rob Voreck (@rob_voreck) September 17, 2025

In an interview with Longevita Hair Transplant, hair loss expert Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu suggested that Barron Trump might be experiencing female pattern hair loss, which is less prevalent in men. “His frontal hair is likely thinning due to androgenetic alopecia or pattern hair loss, which is primarily a genetic condition that can be inherited from either parent,” the doctor added.

Yet, both the father-son duo seem to be experiencing it. Similarly, just weeks earlier, at the Kennedy Centre, Trump’s receding hairline was again on display during a speech announcing nominations. Understandably, the POTUS wants to look young and presentable, hence he opts for hairstyles that make his hair look fuller.

From slicked-back hairstyles to several attempts to hide the thinning areas with teased bangs, the Republican candidate has tried and tested all methods. But high-resolution photos have revealed the reality: the front area couldn’t mask the prominent patches, particularly around his temples.

Social media users have also expressed concerns about his below-average makeup skills and thinning hairline, with some mocking the president and comparing his balding areas to Gorilla Glue levels of hold.