Forget the Smiles – Donald Trump’s Discolored Hands Steal the Show at Dinner Date With the Vances

Donald Trump‘s discolored hands have fueled ongoing speculation about his health ever since his return for a second presidential campaign. A recent photo posted by Vice President JD Vance offered clearer proof of Trump’s off-colored hands, reigniting public concern.

Vance posted the picture on X, showing him and his wife Usha posing with Donald and Melania Trump, all beaming after dinner together. The caption of the picture read, “It’s always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner! Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President’s Residence last night.” But despite the cheerful group photo, it was the President’s hand that social media users zoomed in on.

Speculation about his bruised hand has circulated for some time, raising questions about possible age-related health issues, however, Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, was pressed to provide an explanation, regarding these recent bruises of Trump.

Karoline responded by saying, “President Trump is a man of the people. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.” In a subsequent statement, the 27-year-old added, “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.”

Medical experts have also reviewed the video footage and have shared their views on the possible reason for the bruised hand of the President. A primary care physician in Orange County, California, Dr Neal Patel, stated, “Shaking too many hands is a little bit of a stretch. President Trump has had something like this in the past, and from my experience and my patients, I would put that lower on the list of possibilities.”

And people noticed Trump’s hand in the picture on VP’s photo, and several comments came regarding that, with one onlooker penning: “Looks like make-up over bruising,” and another commenter said, “He couldn’t get the shade right on his hand, same story with his face for years.” A third said: “It’s visible from space at this point,” and another said: “Why does he go with burnt orange on his face but choses embalmed corpse tan on his hand?”

Dr Boback Berookhim, a well-known urologist as well as men’s sexual health specialist, based in New York said – “More likely than not, he has some bruising on his hand and they are trying to hide it. It could be from a blood draw, an insect bite or potentially from hitting his hand against something.” He further stated, “It could be a simple routine physical. Perhaps he is on medications that need monitoring; maybe he was having some complaint and they wanted to look further.”