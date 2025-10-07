Is Donald Trump Fit for a Third Term? Brain Expert Weighs In Amid Dementia Rumors

Donald Trump has often expressed his desire to run for a third term, although the US Constitution doesn’t allow him to! Amid his growing desire, a brain expert has weighed in on the situation and revealed whether Trump will be fit enough to serve another term if he can find a loophole in the Constitution and receives clearance to actually run in 2028.

The 79-year-old has been sending shockwaves among his critics with recurring statements that highlight his intention to pursue a third term. Earlier this year, during his appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump declared, “I’ll be an eight-year president, I’ll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important.”

Trump just teased a third term. Nuked Gavin Newsom in the process. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/SrrUb75MYw — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) July 2, 2025

Trump couldn’t serve two consecutive terms as Joe Biden won the previous elections. However, now that Trump is once again elected after a 4-year-gap, he wants to run again and have eight years in office.

He later said in another interview, “I’d like to run… I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.”

Although the Constitution blocks anyone from running for a third term, Donald Trump has clearly stated that he is “not joking.”

“A lot of people want me to do it,” he said.

BOOM 💥 (Rep) Andy Ogles says he’s going to submit legislation that will allow Trump to serve a (3rd) term, since he served non- consecutive terms… I’m all in Trigger a liberal if you want by sharing this pic.twitter.com/DD01N2MDgT — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) September 4, 2025

Dr Narinder Kapur, a consultant neuropsychologist, has explained why Trump’s dreams would most likely not turn into a reality. During a conversation with The Express, the specialist said, “My understanding is that he couldn’t run for another term.”

Kapur noted, “He sometimes has talked about it, but I think that he will be 82 or 83 years of age if they did allow him to run for a third term now. But I think, at 83, Biden, as you know, would have been that age… and Biden has got significant issues now.”

“So I think that, I suspect that will never arise. I would be very reluctant for someone who is 83-years-old to be running for president, for it to be in such a high office,” he added.

The expert, however, refused to divulge much into Donald Trump’s dementia rumors that have been floating since the beginning of this year. He said, “I’m not going to make diagnosis of dementia on his behaviour, but I think an 83-year-old, somebody in their 80s, who will then be 87, when they finish their four year term. I think that would really be going beyond the pale.”

He stated that having a president this old would simply not be acceptable. However, he added that “Trump could turn around and say, ‘well, I am one of these super-agers. I may be 83 years old, but my brain and my thinking is like a 60-year-old.'”

Kapur believes that it is most likely to happen, but also pointed out that “in terms of behaviour, I think the number of exaggerations or errors he’s made in the last few years, especially in the last six months, I would expect those are almost certainly going to increase as the time goes on.”

The expert noted how there have been several instances where Donald Trump made embarrassing mistakes during his speeches, including the time he confused Alaska for Russia before he met with Vladimir Putin. He even claimed to have stopped a war between two countries that have never been at war. The list is quite long, and therefore, the expert believes that it is very unlikely for Trump to fall into the category of a super-age.

Meanwhile, Trump’s own niece, Mary Trump, has openly claimed that the President is suffering from dementia. Though she has not presented any official documents to back up her claims, she has cited the family’s long history of dementia, paired with “evident signs” of Trump’s cognitive decline.

Lately, Donald Trump has been hiding his bruised hand with bizarre makeup. He has also recently stated that he walks carefully on the stairs as he fears he could probably fall one day.

Donald Trump’s not getting younger, and his desire to return in 2028 is a far-fetched dream. Only time will tell how the future of America will shape out!