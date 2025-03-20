Donald Trump Will Run for 3rd Term—Steve Bannon Says “We’re Working on It”

On Tuesday’s episode of Cuomo on NewsNation, hosted by Chris Cuomo, Seteve Bannon, a right-wing podcaster and former Trump advisor said that he strongly supports the idea of Donald Trump staying in the White House for his third term, though the 22nd Amendment in the American Constitution clearly does not allow that.

While Bannon himself came second in a recent poll of CPAC attendees for possible Republican nomination in 2028, when asked if he had any aspirations for running himself, Bannon refused it directly. He said, “No, and I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run and win again in 2028, so I’ve already endorsed President Trump. A man like this comes along once every century if we’re a little lucky. We’ve got him now, he’s on fire, and I’m a huge supporter. I wanna see him again in 2028.”

When Cuomo inevitably mentioned the Constitutional barrier that stands glaringly on the way of this aspiration being fulfilled, Steve Bannon said, “We’re working on it. “I think we’ll have — I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives. Let’s say that. We’ll see. We’ll see where he’s at … that people will say ‘[what is] the definition of a term-limit.”

However, his answer did not satisfy Cuomo and asked Bannon if he was referring to litigation and went on to explain, “because I don’t want people to listen to our interview and say Bannon is cooking up an insurrection. Bannon is cooking up, you know, I mean — I want — I want people to get a straight take on where your head is. What do you see?”

Bannon chose to be rather diplomatic in his answer and said, “Chris, as you know, I’ve had greater long shots than this. We’ve had greater long shots than Trump 2028, and we’ve got a lot of stuff we’re working on there. We’re not prepared to talk about it publicly, but in a couple months I think we will be.”

It should be noted here that Donald Trump himself has referred to him serving a third term multiple times in the past and most recently he did it again at a White House St. Patrick’s Day event. He was accompanied by Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Trump said, “Taoiseach, I want to just thank you once again for being here. It’s an honor, and hopefully we’re gonna be doing this at least three more times, OK.”

He then added, “We’re gonna be doing this three more times, at least. When I say ‘at least,’ they go absolutely crazy. So thank you very much for being here.” By “they” Trump hinted at the news media and it shows how aware he is regarding what kind of words from him get what kind of responses.

While it is Constitutionally not possible for Trump to serve as the American President for the third time, it now remains to be seen if he and his MAGA supporters will indeed find a way around it like Bannon claimed that they would.