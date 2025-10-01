Doctor Says Donald Trump Should Take Alzheimer’s Test Amid ‘Odd and Strange’ Behavior

A leading neuropsychologist says President Donald Trump should undergo modern Alzheimer’s screening after a string of “odd and strange” public moments, reigniting debate over the 79-year-old president’s cognitive fitness. Dr. Narinder Kapur, a consultant neuropsychologist and visiting professor at University College London, argued that Trump’s recent gaffes and sweeping, error-filled assertions warrant a proper battery of tests rather than the quick checkups the White House has touted.

Kapur pointed to several eyebrow-raising remarks, including Trump’s suggestion that Canada could become America’s “51st state” and his long-running obsession with annexing Greenland.

Kapur was careful not to offer a diagnosis, but he was blunt about the need for proper evaluation. He explained that the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), the 10-minute cognitive screening Trump often boasts about acing, is far from sufficient. A thorough neuropsychological exam, he said, takes three to four hours and examines five key areas: memory, concentration, language, visuospatial abilities, and executive function. He added that blood tests are now available to help flag early signs of Alzheimer’s disease and recommended Trump take them during his next annual physical.

The White House has repeatedly insisted that Trump is in “excellent health.” In April, White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella reported that Trump exhibited “robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function” and once again passed the MoCA with flying colors. Supporters cite that perfect score as proof that questions about Trump’s cognitive abilities are politically motivated. But specialists like Kapur counter that a normal MoCA doesn’t rule out subtler forms of neurodegenerative disease, such as frontotemporal dementia, which can first manifest in language deterioration, impulsivity, or behavioral changes.

Kapur’s comments follow growing scrutiny of Trump’s public appearances. At a recent military gathering in Quantico, Trump delivered what analysts described as a “quieter and more confused” speech than usual. He veered into rally-style tangents, invited the silent audience of senior military officers to clap for him, and floated the idea of using U.S. cities as “training grounds” for the military, remarks that drew sharp criticism from veterans and historians. Psychologist Dr. John Gartner has also claimed to see “major deterioration” in Trump’s language and motor skills, pointing to slowed gait and verbal stumbles as potential warning signs.

Trump has also made a series of recent statements that Kapur described as “odd and bizarre.” He cited Trump’s false claim that he was the first U.S. president welcomed at Windsor Castle, an easily disproven statement, given that Reagan, George W. Bush, Obama, and Biden all visited before him.

Trump also appeared to confuse Russia with Alaska, claiming he was heading to Russia for peace talks with Vladimir Putin when the summit was actually held in Alaska. Kapur acknowledged that some of these remarks might be political bluster, but said the frequency and nature of the errors are concerning.

The president’s controversial comments linking autism to acetaminophen use during pregnancy have further fueled the debate. While Kapur noted that Trump may have been influenced by figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he said such remarks add to the impression of erratic thinking.

Ultimately, Kapur believes the solution is straightforward: more rigorous testing. “There are now blood tests for Alzheimer’s Disease,” he said. “The next time he has his annual medical examination, Donald Trump should have that blood test.” A proper evaluation, he added, would provide clarity about whether these incidents reflect normal aging, political calculation, or something more serious.