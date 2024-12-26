Donald Trump Slams Justin Trudeau Again, Wants Canada To Be Merged With America

Donald Trump is all set to take office in January 2025, and it looks like he has an agenda already. His aversion to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is pretty well-known as he’s quite open about it. Trump has also called out Trudeau every now and then and he has done so yet again.

Taking to Truth Social, his platform, the president-elect spoke his mind on issues like subsidies and even came forth with the next candidate to replace Justin Trudeau. Backing his claim, Donald Trump expressed that many Canadians agree with him and want their land to be a part of the States as well. Read further to find out what he said.

Donald Trump posted on December 26 on Truth Social, saying:

“I just left Wayne Gretzky, “The Great One” as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.’ He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!”

As tensions rise between Donald Trump and Trudeau, the tweet comes right after the imposition of 25% tariffs on Canada after they failed to address trade and immigration issues. Following this, the billionaire suggested that Canada should consider becoming a part of the States if the tariff becomes too problematic.

Almost a week ago, Trump had posted something similar on Truth Social. He wrote,

“No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!”

Many people responded to Donald Trump’s post as one user wrote, “As a Canadian who is a perm resident in the great USA its a great idea ! Also Pierre Pollivere is wonderful as well. Trudeau is finished”. Another person commented, “As a Canadian I whole heartedly believe Canada becoming the 51st State is an excellent idea. We would be free of communist Trudeau. Our once great country is in such decline – all at the hands of the WEF PM and his WEF Cabinet members and MP’s.”

Justin Trudeau had previously met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to relieve trade tensions. Reportedly, the long-time Canadian PM tried to explain to the president-elect that the 25% tariff would crumble Canada’s economy. To this, Trump reportedly asked, “So your country can’t survive unless it’s ripping off the US to the tune of $100 billion?”

Trump has taken repeated digs at the Canadian PM’s post as he once called him “the Governor of the Great State of Canada”. Canada has been under the microscope for quite some time now and Trudeau is in the thick of it as he has been criticized by disgruntled Canadians over the housing crisis and living costs which are sailing through the roof. To worsen the plot, people from within and outside his party are calling for his resignation.