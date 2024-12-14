Canada As America's 51st State? Trump's Bold 'Joke' with Trudeau Becomes the Center of Controversy

Donald Trump, every now and then, stirs international attention, and this time, it’s because of a provocative social media post about Canada. The latest incident was based on an AI-generated image and comments that almost playfully danced on the line between jest and serious suggestion. On a crystal clear Tuesday afternoon, Trump posted a photo on Truth Social and Instagram, showing an almost incomprehensible vision of himself overlooking mountain ranges—standing rather conspicuously next to the Canadian flag. There was but a simple caption: "Oh Canada!" But the photo sent social media into a tailspin of speculations.

People had a lot to say about the post. For instance, users on Instagram seemingly continued the joke, and several comments were also pinned on Trump's post. One of these was "Make Canada Great Again," while others called Trump the 'best president' and an 'absolute legend.' Others, however, were quick to correct Trump, as one critic explicitly stated, "Someone tell AI (and Trump) that the Matterhorn is in Switzerland."

Donald Trump is once again “joking” about annexing Canada into the United States, this time calling Justin Trudeau the “Governor” of the “Great State of Canada.”



The interesting post comes after a dinner meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago that was more than extraordinary and controversial. In fact, according to a report, Trump had allegedly suggested to Trudeau that Canada could become the 51st state of the United States. The conversation, on November 29, came just days after Trump threatened to slap a significant 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada, as per the Daily Hive.

Donald Trump admires Canada so much, he went to Switzerland with our flag so he could gaze at it and the Matterhorn at the same time



Sources close to the matter say Trump's remarks emerged in a tense discussion over trade deficits and border security. When Trudeau responded that such tariffs would decimate the Canadian economy, Trump shot back with a quip that if Canada couldn't fulfill his needs without 'ripping off the US,' then maybe the country being turned into an American state was an option.

The remark, reportedly given humorously with pointed criticism, got what was described as 'nervous laughter' from those present. Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc was swift to downplay the comment as only an off-the-cuff joke. "The president was telling jokes. The president was teasing us," LeBlanc told reporters, adding that it was 'not serious.' He instead suggested that such an exchange actually showed good relationships between the two countries, to begin with.

After the incident, Trump's social media posting has only added to the intrigue. The AI-generated image of Trump against a mountainous backcloth with the Canadian flag seemingly keeps the light conversation about US-Canada interrelationships going. Amid all this, larger discussions on trade issues, border security, and migration took place. Trudeau has been quick to dispel any such misconceptions, underscoring that less than 1% of migrants entering the United States come from Canada and only 0.2% of fentanyl originates from Canadian territories, as per AP News.

Canadian officials have already begun taking proactive measures, announcing plans to deploy additional helicopters, drones, and law enforcement personnel along the border to address concerns about migration and drug trafficking, but trade remains a thorn in the discussions. Given the fact that 77% of Canada's exports go to the US, any tariff will have massive economic consequences. Still, when discussing the complex relationship between the two nations, the Canadian Ambassador to the US, Kristen Hillman, has remained calm and straightforward.