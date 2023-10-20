In a bold move that raises eyebrows, one-time clandestine agent and former Republican congressman Will Hurd is set to tour the nation’s northern border with Canada. Ahead of this journey, Hurd, popular for representing a Texas district along the southern border with Mexico, took the opportunity to critique President Joe Biden’s border security policies in an interview. Hurd, in an unfiltered manner, declared that “Joe Biden is and will be the worst border security president in our history. The crisis that we’ve seen and the fact that they don’t want to call it a crisis is shocking to me." He highlighted his shock at the recklessness of acknowledging the crisis at the border.

In an interview with Fox News, the former congressman argued that Biden’s policies have unintentionally ignited illegal immigration, treating everyone as an asylum seeker. Hurd exclaimed, "Treating everybody as an asylum seeker started under Donald Trump and something that Joe Biden continued. And Joe Biden just added fuel to that fire. So doing that is something we would stop on day one." Hurd, a vocal critic of Trump, pledged to stop this practice if elected, underscoring the need to "stop on day one." A prominent feature of Hurd’s approach is the resumption of border wall construction, a project initiated by former President Trump and halted by Biden. Hurd's vision involves deploying both physical barriers and advanced technology where necessary to secure the border in a detailed manner. Heading to the northern reaches of New Hampshire, Hurd aims to gain a deeper insight into the dynamics between border patrol and local law enforcement. He emphasizes the problems faced on the northern border, highlighting the ease with which individuals traverse it.

Hurd expressed concern over the number of individuals on the known and suspected terrorist watch list apprehended at the northern border, shedding light on the issues beyond illegal immigration. He asserted, "The amount of miles that we have on the northern border and the so few people patrolling it. How easy it is to get back and forth across the northern border. I think in the last six months there’s been over 400 people that have been on the known and suspected terrorist watch list that have been apprehended coming through the northern border. That’s just the people that we know are coming in."In the realm of GOP politics, Hurd stands out by refusing to sign the pledge mandating support for the eventual GOP 2024 nominee. Citing his opposition to Trump, he stated, "I just can’t lie to the American people in order to earn a microphone."

Hurd's entry into the GOP presidential nomination race places him in New Hampshire, a state known for appreciating unconventional candidates. Despite trailing behind heavyweights like Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Hurd believes in the importance of building momentum in New Hampshire. As the political landscape heats up with competing events, including appearances by Trump, DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy, Hurd is set on making an impact by focusing on ideas and the future rather than dwelling on the past. His unorthodox approach and commitment to accessibility signal a unique presence in the GOP nomination race. In Hurd's words, "New Hampshire appreciates a dark horse candidate like me. New Hampshire appreciates people who have ideas," hinting at a determined and strategic campaign ahead.

